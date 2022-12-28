One of Nigeria’s newest e-commerce platforms has made it to an event of the gathering of top entrepreneurs

The event, the 20th anniversary of the Enterprise Development Centre, saw the gathering of top businesses in the country

Nigeria remains one of the viable markets in online businesses and as internt access saturates across the country

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), 20th anniversary, dinner and award night that saw the gathering of Alumni, entrepreneurs across industries, as well as stakeholders in the public and private sectors was made even grander with the presence of Ponpar Megatech.

Created as part of the celebration for Global Entrepreneurship Week, under the Directorship of Mrs Nnenna Ugwu, the event brought together businesses across the country in a friendly atmosphere to meet, discuss, learn, wine, and dine in an effort to build, collaborate and create support within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Photo Caption: Ponpar Founders, Adepegba Afees Ishola and Aregbeshola Taiwo Adedeji

Source: Instagram

The event meant to boost SMEs in Nigeria

With ‘Journeying together, collaborating to win’ as the theme, the celebration was timely to boost SMEs who are the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria and are regarded as engines of the economy.

The company was represented by its founders, Adepegba Afees Ishola and Aregbeshola Taiwo Adedeji and its colourful team members. Ponpar Megatech is one of the fast-rising eCommerce companies that give Nigerians access to their physical market virtually. Ponpar began as an online B2B platform in 2016 but has now expanded to include B2C services.

Nigerians latch on to online shopping

According to BusinessDay, online shopping has become easier with Ponpar as Nigerians can visit the website to shop for Gadgets, beauty products, appliances and other products as low as N4,000. Black Friday deals are also available. The mobile app can also be easily downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

Nnenna Ugwu said:

“We are excited about this year’s Alumni Dinner and Award Ceremony especially as it coincides with our unveiling of EDC’s 20th anniversary. Over the years, we have been committed to building a network of entrepreneurial leaders through continuous learning, process improvement, and business integrity. Today we are proud of our story, which is evident through our thriving network of alumni and we use the Dinner and Award ceremony to celebrate them.”

Awards, special performances, entertainment, a class-of-the-year award, and an enterprise award presentation recognizing the top three undergraduate innovations from the Entrepreneurship course at the Pan-Atlantic University were some of the highlights of the event.

