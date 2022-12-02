About 15 infrastructures have been outlined by CNN and are projected to be mega projects that will drive Africa's economy in the nearest future

The infrastructures cut across Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia and many others, bordering on telecommunication, roads, rail, electricity and other developmental projects

However, 4 of the 15 projects are found in Nigeria, and they have been compiled while their details are explained

An international media, CNN, has rated some ongoing infrastructure projects in Nigeria as mega projects that will drive the Africa economy any time soon.

The medium projected about 15 infrastructures in Africa that will drive the black continent's economy in the nearest future.

List of infrastructure in Nigeria that will drive Africa economy Photo Credit: CNN

Source: Twitter

The infrastructures include innovative transport systems, smart cities and telecoms operation to boost the economy of the African continent.

However, 4 of the 15 infrastructures rated to drive the Africa economy in the future are located in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Details of the four projects are explained below.

The Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos

Lekki deep sea port under construction Photo Credit CNN

Source: Facebook

The new Lagos Sea Port tops the infrastructures in Africa expected to drive the continent's economy and is expected to handle about 4 million metric tons of dry goods annually.

It is hoped that the Lekki Sea Port in Lagos will generate about N361 billion in revenue and no less than 170,000 jobs.

Eko Atlantic City, Lagos

Eko Atlantic City in the rear view Photo Credit: CNN

Source: Facebook

The multi-billionaire project to expand and transform Lagos begins in 2019, and it is on number 9 on the CNN report.

The projected financial hub occupied 10 square kilometres of reclaimed land with 300,000 residential spaces and 150,000 daily commuters.

However, experts have argued that the Eko Atlantic project is causing coastal erosion and neighbouring areas are vulnerable to flooding.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lagos State

Dangote petroleum refinery in Lagos Photo Credit: CNN

Source: Facebook

Rated number 11 of the 15 infrastructures projected to drive the Africa economy. The Dangote refinery is hoped to solve Nigeria's refineries operating at a small fraction to boost the country's economy.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery will be the largest in Africa. It will process 650,000 barrels per day, creating an $11 billion market for Nigerian crude oil annually.

African richest man, Aliko Dangote, said his oil refinery would solve Nigeria's fuel crisis.

Lagos to Kano Standard Gauge Railway

Lagos to Kano standard gauge rail line Photo Credit: CNN

Source: Facebook

The Lagos-Kano standard gauge railway project is rated 14 of 15 infrastructures that will boost Africa's economy in the near future.

The project will span 1,678 miles, a total of 2,700 kilometres, from Lagos Port to the northern city of Kano, down to the border of Niger.

The railway was constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and partially funded by the Exim bank.

It is being completed in multiple phases, with the first section, Abuja to Kaduna, completed in 2016. The second phase is Lagos to Ibadan, with its trial beginning in December 2020.

Source: Legit.ng