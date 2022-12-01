The SEC has once again warned investors about the risks of engaging in schemes that promise rapid profits

Several Nigerians have been duped out of their hard-earned money through ponzi scams like MMM and MBA throughout the years

According to a new estimate, approximately N911 billion has been squandered in ponzi scams over the last 23 years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Michael Oladele, Director of the Bank Examination Department of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC), said that during the previous 23 years, N911.45 billion has been lost to different Ponzi schemes and associated scams across the country.

He stated this in a presentation at a workshop titled 'Rising Ponzi Schemes and Investment Scams in Nigeria.'

According to Oladele, one of the largest is the N700 billion supposedly locked in private placements in Nigeria in 2016, much as MMM defrauded investors of N18 billion.

Ponzi scheme Nigeria loses billions Credit: @jidi

Source: Getty Images

Others are MBA Forex which defrauded investors of N171 billion, while another N22.45 billion was lost to Nospecto, the Guardian reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

SEC vows to save Nigerians from Ponzi scheme

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has informed the investing public that it would continue to use its enforcement procedures, including coordination with other relevant government agencies and stakeholders, to combat Ponzi scheme activity.

This promise was provided by Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner Operations, Securities and Exchange Commission at an Investor Education Programme for Federal Road Safety Corps workers in Abuja.

Represented by Director Market Development Department, Nestor Ikeagu, Obisan said these promoters of these unscrupulous schemes pose as operators in the capital market to defraud investors of their money with mouth-watering promises of return on investments.

Obisan said:

“This has made it difficult for investors to differentiate between genuine and false investment opportunities.

"The activities of these Ponzi schemes promoters have posed a huge challenge to the Commission. In combating them, we collaborate with other agencies to nip their activities in the bud.

Dangote announces plan to employ 300,000 youths, link to submit CV emerge

Meanwhile, the Dangote industries have announced plans to recruit over 300,00 Nigerians in a massive employment drive

A new job recruitment page has been launched for qualified candidates to upload their CV.

The job in its refinery in Lagos includes free accommodation for 20,000 employees.

Source: Legit.ng