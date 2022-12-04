A Nigerian electricity-generating company, Geregu Power, has said it already in talks with a new investor

The company told the Nigerian Exchange Limited that Africa Export and Import had shown interest in the company

Similarly, Zungeru Hydropower has said intending investors must have about N50 billion asset base with other conditions

Geregu Power Plc, an electricity-generating company in Nigeria, is in talks with the Africa Export and Import Bank to purchase shares in the power company.

Geregu Power said in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that talks are ongoing.

Power Generating company in Nigeria gets a boost Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Electricity company face problems

Electricity-generating companies in Nigeria have faced funding challenges and revenue problems since the federal government privatised the power sector nine years ago.

According to the World Bank, 40 per cent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population does not have access to electricity.

BusinessDay reports that Geregu has 435 megawatts of installed capacity and generates just 10 per cent of that capacity.

The power company is the only electricity company is listed on the Stock Exchange, which was admitted some months ago.

FG lists conditions for the Zungeru power plant

Meanwhile, the transaction advisory committee for the Zungeru Hydropower project has stated that intending bidders must have a minimum asset base of about N50 billion or its equivalent.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises is a sign of Nigeria’s commitment to shoring up the private sector’s participation in the electricity industry to obtain much-needed funding.

In a roadshow, the team leader for the transaction adviser, Tomiwa Aregbesola, stated that the project is expected to boost economic activities in Nigeria and create over one million jobs.

Aregbesola listed other requirements, including experience in handling similar projects and evidence of hydropower plant management of at least 500MW, a critical management team with the required experience and 15 years in the industry.

Zungeru Hydropower has 700MW installed capacity.

Source: Legit.ng