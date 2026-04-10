Unilever Nigeria's foods business merges with McCormick, impacting local production of staples like Knorr and Royco

Transaction valued at $44.8 billion creates a global leader in flavour innovation with iconic brands under one entity

The future of Knorr, Royco, and Lipton in Nigeria remains uncertain as Unilever evaluates local operations and production impacts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Unilever Nigeria Plc has confirmed that its parent company, Unilever Plc, is combining its global foods business with McCormick & Company, Inc.

The move, announced on March 31, 2026, will likely end local production of popular Nigerian staples such as Knorr cubes, Royco, Lipton tea, and related seasoning and food products.

Unilever Nigeria shakes up the food segment in a multi-billion-dollar deal with McCormick. Credit: Jerry Redfern / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In a statement to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Unilever Nigeria said it is still assessing the full impact on its local operations and corporate structure.

The company secretary, Peter Dada, noted that further details on timelines, transitions, and any changes will be shared with shareholders and the exchange once more information comes from the parent company.

Why this deal matters for Nigeria

For many Nigerian households, Unilever’s food brands are everyday essentials. Knorr and Royco dominate the seasoning cubes and bouillons category, while Lipton remains a trusted tea brand.

The foods segment has been the star performer for Unilever Nigeria, generating ₦127.85 billion in revenue in 2025 — far ahead of personal care (₦60.08 billion) and beauty & wellbeing (₦26.35 billion).

This global transaction could reshape supply chains, manufacturing, and brand ownership in Nigeria.

While the company has not yet confirmed job impacts or production halts, the shift signals a major strategic pivot away from foods in the local market.

The global mega-deal: Creating a $65bn flavour powerhouse

Unilever Plc is spinning off most of its foods division (excluding India and certain other assets) and merging it with McCormick in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction valued at an enterprise value of $44.8 billion for the Unilever foods business.

Under the terms:

Unilever and its shareholders will receive a mix of McCormick shares worth approximately $29.1 billion, giving them 65% of the fully diluted combined company equity.

Unilever will also receive $15.7 billion in cash to cover separation costs, reduce debt, and fund share buybacks.

Unilever shareholders will ultimately own 55.1% of the new entity, McCormick shareholders 35%, and Unilever itself will hold a 9.9% stake (to be sold down gradually after one year).

The combined group is expected to generate about $20 billion in annual revenue, with a focus on herbs, spices, seasonings, cooking aids, sauces, and condiments.

Iconic brands like Knorr, Hellmann’s, McCormick, Cholula, and Frank’s will sit under one roof, creating a global leader in flavour innovation.

The deal is structured to be tax-efficient for U.S. purposes and is targeted for completion by mid-2027, subject to regulatory approvals, McCormick shareholder vote, and other conditions.

Unilever’s bigger strategy

This transaction allows Unilever Plc to become a “pure-play” company focused on its higher-margin Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, and Home Care segments. In 2025, personal care was Unilever Plc’s largest revenue driver globally (€13.2 billion), closely followed by foods (€12.9 billion).

For the Nigerian subsidiary, the food business has been disproportionately important.

The exit could free up resources for growth in personal care and beauty products. Still, it also raises questions about the future of local manufacturing and brand availability for millions of consumers.

Unilever Nigeria to stop making Nigeria's favourite seasonings after a multi-billion dollar McCormick deal. Credit: Jerry Redfern / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

What happens next?

Unilever Nigeria emphasised that it is still evaluating implications for its operations. Consumers and investors should watch for updates on:

Whether production of Knorr, Royco, Lipton, and other lines will continue under new ownership.

Any potential rebranding or supply changes.

Impact on pricing and availability in Nigerian markets.

The deal highlights the fast-evolving global food industry, where scale, flavour expertise, and innovation are driving consolidation.

Ovaltine to open factory in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that British beverage brand Ovaltine has unveiled plans to establish its first-ever African manufacturing facility in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria–UK trade relations.

The £24 million investment, announced by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, signals growing confidence in Nigeria as a strategic hub for consumer goods production.

The Lagos plant is expected to create more than 100 direct jobs while strengthening Ovaltine’s distribution and export capacity across West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng