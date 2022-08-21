Although we may not know it, many ancient cars are still in use around the world, and their striking appearance continues to draw attention.

Despite the fact that some of these automobiles' engines are over 100 years old, the original manufacturers continue to produce them

Vintage cars are still among the most expensive in the world and are primarily driven by the wealthy

Olorogun Michael Ibru was a Nigerian businessman from Agbara-Otor, Delta State. He was famous for his business acumen and his love for cars.

Reports have it that he has a collection of cars and a special garage in the head office of the Guardian Newspaper in Isolo Lagos.

In 2019, his wife, Maiden Ibru, on her 70th birthday, caused a stir in Lagos when she drove one of her husband’s old vintage limousines to the church service.

Just like the Ibru family, other people in the world have kept their 100-year-old vintage cars working.

Even more surprising, some of these models are still being manufactured by their original manufacturers.

Stutz Bearcat (1914-2017)

Henry C Stutz created the Bearcat, which became one of the very first supercars and an early American icon.

At the time, it was first on sale. owning a Stutz Bearcat was a status symbol for the wealthy of the era.

In 1914 it was priced at $2,000 (equivalent to $54,106 in 2021), almost four times that of the basic American-made Model T.

The car was prized for $400 000 to $500 000.

Rolls Royce 40/50 HP (1916)

Rolls-Royce produced the Model 40/50 hp in England from 1906 to 1925. It was the company’s first automobile, and it came in a variety of models and engines.

The Rolls-Royce 40/50 hp model from 1916 is the oldest car still in production. It is still manufactured by Rolls-Royce.

With over 4,600 built, the 40/50 hp model was the car’s best-selling model. In 1915, the car cost 拢750 (approximately $150,000 today).

Checker Taxi (1917)

The Checker Taxi was a taxi made by the Checker Cab Manufacturing Company in Kalamazoo, Michigan. From 1917 to 1982, Checker made vehicles. In 1909, Joseph W. Hines created the corporation.

The first Checker Taxi was created in 1917 and continued to be manufactured until 1982.

Checker cabs are still in use today, making them one of the most popular car models of all time.

Cadillac Type 51 (1919)

The Cadillac Type 51 was a premium car produced in Detroit, Michigan by General Motors. It was Cadillac's first car with an overhead valve engine, and it was produced from 1919 until 1926.

The Type 51 cost $3,000 in 1920 (about $70,000 today). It was a huge and luxury car capable of reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour.

Borgward Brescia (1920)

The Borgward Brescia luxury car was manufactured by Carl F. W. Borgward GmbH in Bremen, Germany.

The first Brescia was made in 1919, and 20,000 Brescias were created in total, with roughly 3,000 still in existence today.

Austin 7 (1921)

The Austin 7 was a low-cost car manufactured by Austin Motor Company in Longbridge, Birmingham, England.

The Austin 7 was produced from 1922 through 1939. The vehicle was a component of a social revolution because it was the first car that regular people could purchase. The Austin 7 cost $100 in 1925 ($1,500 now).

Other vintage cars still in use

Durant (1922)

Cadillac Type 54 (1923)

Duesenberg (1918)

Nigerian man turns his Toyota Venza into expensive Rolls Royce Sweptail car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man from Anambra state had turned his old car into something very expensive.

The Oraifite indigene in Anambra State identified as Nonso Offor transformed his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is an expensive whip made in the United Kingdom by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and goes for $13 million (N5.3 billion).

