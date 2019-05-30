The Nigeria Customs Service has provided a list of items/goods that are prohibited from being exported from the country.

Any attempt to export the listed items or smuggle them across the border will be deemed illegal and punishable under the country's relevant laws.

Maize Timber (rough or sawn) Raw hides and skin (including Wet Blue and all unfinished leather) H.S. Codes 4101.2000.00 - 4108.9200.00 Scrap Metals Unprocessed rubber latex and rubber lumps Artifacts and Antiquities Wildlife animals classified as endangered species and their products e.g. Crocodile; Elephant, Lizard, Eagle, Monkey, Zebra, Lion etc. All goods imported

Meanwhile, the NCS has commenced electronic (online) auction of contraband, including exotic cars of different brands, seized from smugglers in Imo/Abia and Edo/Delta commands.

Controller of Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Owerri, Comptroller Kayode Olusemire, stated this in Benin on Wednesday, May 22 while conducting journalists n round the latest seizures of men of the unit.

According to him, the auction, which will be done through the internet, will be conducted every Mondays and Wednesdays for one month.

He said interested members of the public can log into the NCS E-Auction portal to select any of the items listed on the purchase list.

The controller said that among items to be auctioned electronically were Rolls Royce cars, Mercedes, Toyota and other vehicles of different makes as well as other intercepted goods.

