Nigerians have topped Forbes Africa list of those driving change in the various sectors in the country and Africa

Forbes Africa selects young Africans in their Undiscovered Series for Nigeria as part of an elite list who are changing the narrative in their respective fields

Temitope Ogunsemo, founder of Krystal Digital and EdTech was recorgnised for MySkool app which is helping to drive change in the education sector

About four Nigerians are dominating the list of Forbes Africa Undiscovered Series for Nigeria as part of an elite list who have been essential contributions to the Nigerian growth story.

Every year, Forbes Africa searches for resilient change drives, self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors who are at the forefront of nation-building and positively influencing lives around them, according to a Nairametrics reports.

Flutterwave CEO, Olugbenga Agboola and Krystal Digital Limited

Source: UGC

This year’s list boasts of a selection of Nigeria’s brightest achievers traversing real estate, oil and gas, corporate leaders, tech, inventors, media practitioners, policy drivers and advocates.

List of award winners

The list includes EdTech founder, Temitope Ogunsemo, Chairman and CEO of Cosgrove, Umar Abdullahi, Flutterwave Chief, Olugbenga Ogunsemo and others in the public sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ogunsemo was acknowledged in tech for his tireless leadership and outstanding contribution to the country’s leading education with his MySkool Portal app.

He has over the years demonstrated pure commitment to realising the dreams of helpless persons a reality through access to quality education, empowerment and mentorship.

Ogunsemo blazing the trail

Forbes said that Krystal Digital, founded by Ogunsemo is enabling the country’s over 200 million people, giving them the equipment and resources, education, training and access they require.

Ogunsemo said that he was very honoured to make the list, describing it as a big win for not only him but for his team at Krystal Digital Solutions Limited. He said it has been a turbulent period for businesses and startups in Nigeria.

Ogunsemo founded Krystal Solutions in 2010 with zero capital and has gone on to build a first-class education technology company.

The company is also empowering students and educational institutions to efficiently accelerate learning in Nigeria and Africa.

Forbes 30 Under 30: Five smart Nigerian Youths making impacts in different sectors selected in 2022 list

Legit.ng has reported that Forbes Magazine has released its 30 Under 30 list for the year 2020. Out of the list, five Nigerians were celebrated for their achievement across different industries in Europe.

A number of young people remove all doubt and stereotype people believe about young people as they are able to achieve great feats despite their youth.

Forbes Magazine has made it a tradition to celebrate these youths through the 30 under 30 list and we are glad to note that some Nigerians made the list.

Source: Legit.ng