Nigerians are blazing trails in various endeavours of life including the arts and architecture everywhere in the world

Emmanuel Alade, an architect, who has stepped beyond the bounds architecture to impact lives in other sectors, have been instrumental in lifting many

He founded a plethora of platforms from where he helps young Nigerian excel in music, business and entertainment

Moving beyond architecture

One of the oldest professions in the world is architecture. Architects have remained invaluable in shaping the society and the aesthetics of nations around the world. Their attention to detail stands them out from the pack.

Emmanuel Alade, a UK-based Nigerian architect is blazing the trail both in his chosen profession and has branched off into other aspects of life beyond architecture.

Emmanuel Alade is breaking boundaries in business and arts Credit: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Alade has been involved in a number of projects with renowned brands like the tech giant, Google and the Swiss Investment bank and financial services company, UBS. He has also worked with B+R Architects, Chapman Taylor, SNHA Architects and HKR Architects.

He told Legit.ng that he was also part of the team that delivered projects in Dublin like the Eblana and Abbey Street projects.

Empowering others through music and arts

He emerged Best Role Model Studeny at St. Michael & All Angels Church of England Academy.

In 2019 he was a major contributor to the Proud To Be Me Events, focusing on empowering young women to reach the peak of their aspirations.

Alade has facilitated the Proud To Be conferences, empowering women with skills, capacity building, leadership and decision-making strengths.

He founded Afrobeatsglobla and Uncut Xtra Magazine, music labels that have seen the likes of Burna Boy and ex-BBNaija star, Dorothy Bachor, fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, Adeola Diiadem the current winner of Big Brother Nigeria, WhiteMoney hone their skills to the hilt.

His creativity has helped to push burgeoning talented Nigerian artists to the global stage through his Uncut Xtra platform.

Music stars benefit

He platformed artists like Oxlade, and Joeboy and helped them to stardom through his resolve to help artists from Nigeria and Africa.

He has helped in reducing the number of unemployed Nigerians, which according to data from Bloomberg, stands at 33. 3 per cent as of the time of writing.

He also founded Creatrix Empire, the parent company of Uncut Xtra, Afrobeatsglobal and ZEDesigns.

