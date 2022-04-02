Innoson Motors is set to expand its services to the Imo State capital, Owerri, according to the Group Chairman of Innoson, Innocent Chukwuma

Chukwuma said that the company has already acquired about 150 sqm of land in Naze where it will site its manufacturing plant

The company's spokesman, said the company will increase its production capacity from 10,000 to 60,000 annually having stated a fully functional automated plant

Nigeria’s local automobile manufacturing company, Innoson Motors has said it will set up a manufacturing plant in Imo State capital, Owerri.

This is part of the company’s effort to place itself as a vehicle manufacturing giant in Africa.

Innoson Group Chairman, Innoson Chukwuma stated this when members of Correspondents’ Chapel on a facility tour Innoson’s plant in Nnewi, Anambra on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Innoson Motors Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma

Source: UGC

Chukwuma said that the Group has already gotten about 150,000 sqm of land for the project and commended the Nigerian media for their support and partnership with his Group.

Expansion plans of the company

He said the plant will be sited in Naze, Owerri in Imo State.

Head of Corporate Communications of the company, Cornel Osigwe said that the policy of Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo to use Innoson Motors as his official vehicle for the states shows the durability of and capacity of the local car manufacturer to service other states in the country.

Innoson producing for 5 country's in Africa

According to spokesman of the company, Soludo is the first governor to use Innoson vehicles as the official vehicle, expressing hope that other Nigerian governors will take the same step to patronise Innoson.

He said the company is manufacturing for about five African countries, including Sierra Leone, Mali, Congo and Cote d’Ivoire.

Innoson to produce 60,000 vehicles annually

The corporate affairs manager said the company will shore up its manufacturing capacity from 10,000 vehicles yearly to about 60,000 vehicles after it migrated from manual production to a fully functional automated production plant.

