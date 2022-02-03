Nigeria's business mogul, Aliko Dangote in conjunction with Kano, Kaduna states and Stellantis Group has started vehicle assembly plant

The company went into full operation this February and has the potential to assembly close to 120 vehicles per day across its plants

A statement by the company said it will employ latest technology and safety features as it tries to re-establish relationship with dealers across the country

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote in conjunction with Peugeot, owned by the Stellantis Group, the Kano and Kaduna state governments, has started the assembly of vehicles in Nigeria, taking on Innoson Motors, a dominant local manufacturing and assembly firm.

The companies are assembling the vehicles at the new Greenfield Ultima Assembly plant located in the northwest part of Nigeria. The plant was built to operate at full capacity and is touted to have the capacity to assemble close to 120 vehicles per day across all its outfits.

Dangote vehicle plant and Innoson Motors Credit: Christopher Farber

Source: Getty Images

What the company said

The manufacturing director of the plant, Ibrahim Issa Gachi said that the newly assembled vehicles will flaunt the latest technology and safety features that would ensure its users are safe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gachi’s statement also said that the company has ensured the spare parts for all the newly assembled vehicles are made in local markets.

Also, so as to promote the sale of the new models of Peugeot, it is re-establishing contacts with Peugeot dealers all across the country to ensure a soft landing into the market and also ensure that the firm maintains a reliable reputation.

How it started

In 2016, the Kaduna State government, Dangote Group and the Bank of Industry were to a majority stake in the Kaduna-bases Peugeot Automobile which was moribund.

In 2017, reports said that the business mogul has acquired the license to establish a Peugeot plant in Nigeria five years ago.

Innoson Motors Lauds Soludo’s Decision

Legit.ng has report that Nigerian’s indigenous carmaker, Innoson Motors has applauded the decision of Anambra State governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo to use only vehicles made by them as his official vehicles throughout his tenure as the state governor.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday, January 26, 2022, Innoson Motors said the news excited its chairman, Innocent Chukwuma who is looking forward to welcoming Soludo to its manufacturing plant upon assumption of office.

This comes after Soludo declared that he will use only locally made vehicles and specifically, from Innoson Motors as long as he remained the governor of Anambra State.

Source: Legit.ng