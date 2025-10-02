Sixxco Oil Ltd has joined the list of companies that now lift fuel directly from Dangote Refinery under the Direct Delivery Scheme

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Sixxco Oil Ltd, a Nigerian oil marketing company, has commenced direct receipt of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company Ltd., becoming the latest firm to lift products under the refinery’s Direct Delivery Scheme.

Dangote refinery direct petrol supply gets new customer. Photo: Dangote

Source: Twitter

The first batch of trucks loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other fuels left the refinery on September 30, Guardian reports.

New company joins Dangote direct supply

Sixxco Oil Ltd's Chief Executive Officer Hubert Ngoka said in a statement that the deal allows the firm to lift Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other fuels directly from the refinery for distribution to its affiliate filling stations and customers across Rivers State.

Ngoka said the partnership would allow Sixxco Oil to supply fuel directly to its stations in Rivers State and affiliates such as Wise Star, Atlantic Affairs, Allteq, and Stanok Opak.

He added that the collaboration would give the company a competitive edge by keeping pump prices stable while ensuring consistent product availability.

As Dangote Refinery expands its reach nationwide, Ngoka said the arrangement was expected to reshape Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape.

He said.

“With direct deliveries from Dangote’s state-of-the-art facility to our network of stations, consumers in Rivers State and beyond will enjoy a more reliable supply of petroleum products at competitive prices."

More companies join Dangote refinery direct supply. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

More companies announced as Dangote partners

The company said leading marketers, including MRS, Conoil Plc, Eterna Plc, Golden Super, Nepal Energies, Kifayat Global Energy, Riquest Oil and Gas, and Emadeb Energy Services Limited, have signed up to benefit from the scheme.

These marketers, along with Sixxco Oil Ltd will receive petrol directly from the refinery without paying delivery costs, enabling them to pass savings on to motorists.

The refinery is now expected to deliver petrol to filling stations of the marketers in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Abuja, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, and Edo.

The states have been earmarked for the first phase of the programme, with more states set to follow in the coming weeks.

Below are the retail pump prices announced by Dangote for partners.

Retail pump prices

Lagos – ₦841

Ogun – ₦841

Oyo – ₦841

Ondo – ₦841

Osun – ₦841

Ekiti – ₦841

Abuja – ₦841

Edo – ₦851

Kwara – ₦851

Delta – ₦851

Rivers – ₦851

Dangote crashes petrol prices by N259

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has cut petrol prices by N259 in the past year.

Dangote, who was also reacting to intense criticism from the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), shared the impacts of his refinery.

According to him, the pump price, which stood at about N1,100 per litre last year, had dropped to N841 in the South West, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo and Kwara states.

Source: Legit.ng