Nigeria’s electricity generation fell sharply to 2,033.66MW on Monday, with 16 power plants recording zero generation

The figure represents a drop of more than 3,300MW, or about 62%, from the 5,403MW recorded on September 24

The decline has worsened blackouts across the country, forcing households and businesses to rely more on expensive diesel generators

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s electricity situation deteriorated further on Monday after 16 power plants recorded no electricity generation, worsening blackouts across several parts of the country.

The affected facilities include some of the nation’s major generating plants, such as Egbin, Geregu NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Jebba, Kainji, Okpai, Rivers IPP, Trans Afam Power, Afam III Fast, Alaoji NIPP, Delta, GPAL, Ihovbor, MEPP and TAOPEX.

Fresh Blackout Hits Nigeria as 16 Power Plants Shut Down, Record Zero Electricity Generation

Source: UGC

Data from the dashboard of the Nigeria Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that total electricity generation stood at just 2,033.66 megawatts (MW) as of 3pm on Monday, with only 13 generating plants producing electricity.

Power generation drops by over 3,300MW

The latest figure represents a significant decline from the 5,403MW recorded on September 24.

This means electricity generation has fallen by more than 3,300MW, or approximately 62 per cent, in less than two weeks, putting additional pressure on an already fragile power supply system.

The sharp drop has affected households and businesses, particularly in major cities where residents depend heavily on public electricity supply to power homes, shops and factories.

Lagos residents, businesses lament prolonged blackouts

Several communities and businesses within the Ikeja Electric franchise area in Lagos were still without electricity as of 5pm on Monday, with many consumers uncertain about when supply would return.

Business owners said the prolonged outage was increasing their operating expenses as they turned to diesel-powered generators to keep their activities running.

Moshood Adekunle, who operates a pure water factory in Ogba, said the prolonged blackout had forced his business to rely heavily on generators.

According to him, the rising cost of diesel has added significantly to the company’s expenses at a time when other business costs are already putting pressure on operators.

Fresh Blackout Hits Nigeria as 16 Power Plants Shut Down, Record Zero Electricity Generation

Source: UGC

Residents of Iyana-Iba also complained about the prolonged power outage. Jude Ezeobi, a resident of the area, said his neighbourhood had been without electricity for more than two days, describing the situation as a major challenge for households and small businesses.

The latest decline in power generation comes despite recent assurances from the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, that Nigerians were beginning to see noticeable improvements in electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng