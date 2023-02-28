Nigerians are paying more for Kerosene, which is a vital source of energy for cooking and heating water

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the price of Kerosene rose to the highest level in 13 months

The increase in kerosene prices was more felt in some states compared to the rest of the country

The National Bureau of Statitics has revealed that the average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers in January 2023 was N1,153.40.

This is an increase of 4.42 percent compared to N1,104.61 a litre of kerosene recorded in December 2022.

NBS stated this in its latest price watch report published on its website.

Snapshot of Kerosene price in Nigeria Credit: NBS

On a year-on-year(Janaury 2023, and Janaury 2022) basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 163.87% from N437.11 in January 2022.

In fact the price for a litre of Kerosene in Janaury 2023, is the highest level in 13 months.

Breakdown of Kerosene price by states

On state profile analysis, the highest average price per litre in January 2023 was recorded in Abuja with N1,566.67, followed by Lagos with N1,411.11 and Plateau with N1,383.33.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa with N891.67, followed by Edo with N925.93 and Katsina with N935.19, Punch reports.

Breakdown of Kerosene price by zones

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene with N1,232.15, followed by the South-East with N1,223.95, while the North-West recorded the lowest with N1,003.54.

Kerosene price by gallon

NBS also revealed that the average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in January 2023 was N3,886.11, showing an increase of 3.54% from N3,753.38 in December 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 154.20% from N1,528.74 in January 2022.

State breakdown by gallon

On state profile analysis, Anambra recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N4,623.21, followed by Kwara with N4,600.00 and Ebonyi with N4,557.14.

On the other hand, Borno recorded the lowest price with N2,800.00, followed by Bayelsa and Gombe with N2,900.00 and N2,925.00 respectively.

Breakdown by zone

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N4,497.32, followed by the North-Central with N4,143.86, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N3,424.59.

