The National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest Price Watch report, revealed that the cost of refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, also known as cooking gas, has increased again.

According to the bureau, the price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 7.69% month-on-month, reaching N7,885.60 from N7,322.49 recorded in March 2025.

The April price, when compared year-on-year, marks a substantial 20.92% increase from the N6,521.58 that Nigerians paid in April 2024.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg LPG cylinder rose by 9.82% month-on-month to N20,268.06, up from N18,456.24 in March 2025.

Year-on-year, this represents a 29.61% rise from April 2024's N15,637.74, Punch reports.

How the prices were captured?

NBS explained that fieldwork is done solely by over 700 NBS Staff in all the States of the federation, supported by supervisors who internal and external observers monitor.

It noted:

"Gas Prices are collected across all the 774 local governments across all States and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and outlets and the estimates reflect the weights derived from estimates of household expenditures on gas and the actual prices households bought different KG of gases.

The average prices are reported for each state and the country.

The NBS audit team subsequently conducts randomly selected verification of prices recorded."

10 most expensive states(12.5kg)

Imo: N22,938.73

Delta: N22,831.70

Rivers: N22,759.56

Ebonyi: N22,168.09k

Taraba: N22,010.27

Kano: N21,799.90

Akwa Ibom: N21,638.98

Bayelsa: N21,476.51

Bauchi: N21,171.81

Cross River: N21,105.61

10 cheapest states(12.5kg)

Taraba: N18,080.27

Nasarawa: N18,106.85

Kwara: N18,173.67

Katsina: N18,193.81

Ekiti: N18,249.80

Yobe: N18,488.67

Jigawa: N18,671.04

Lagos: N18,944.06

Ondo: N19,143.81

Abuja (FCT): N19,248.61

Cooking gas prices increase at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the price of cooking gas for dealers had increased, including at some NNPC filling stations.

Plant owners looking to lift 20 metric tons of cooking gas on Monday, June 23, from NIPCO and Ardova depots were expected to pay N18.5 million — an increase of N500,000 compared to the previous week.

Dangote is selling 20MT at N19 million.

RAINOIL in Lagos has also raised its price by N40 to N930 per kg for marketers.

