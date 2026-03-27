Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced that several communities in the FCT and parts of Nasarawa State are experiencing a power outage

The disruption in electricity supply is reportedly caused by a fault at the Karu Transmission Substation, which is being fixed by technicians in the TCN

AEDC noted that several communities, including Karu, Nyanya, Keffi, and Mararaba, are impacted, but stated that the issues will be fixed soon

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Residents in parts of Abuja and neighbouring communities in Nasarawa State are currently experiencing a power outage due to a technical fault affecting the electricity supply.

According to a statement by Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), the disruption is linked to a fault on a key transmission facility supplying the affected areas.

Many residents of Abuja and Nasarawa will experience power outage. Photo: Bloomberg.

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Areas affected by the outage

The company listed several communities impacted by the outage, including Karu, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi, Nyanya, Mararaba, Ado, New Karu, and surrounding areas.

Other locations affected include Keffi, Laminga, Nasarawa Toto, Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon, and nearby communities in Nasarawa State.

Cause of the power disruption

AEDC explained that the outage was caused by a technical fault on the 132kV incomer breaker at the Karu Transmission Substation.

The company noted that the facility plays a critical role in supplying electricity to the affected areas, leading to widespread disruption when faults occur.

Company apologises to customers, assures restoration

The distribution company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and appealed for patience from customers.

It also advised residents to contact its customer service lines for further updates and enquiries.

According to the statement, engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are currently working to resolve the issue.

AEDC said power supply is expected to be restored by 11:30 pm on March 26, 2026.

Real cause of reduction in electricity supply nationwide

Earlier, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company explained that the drastic drop in power supply nationwide is due to a drop in electricity generation as a result of limited gas supply to thermal plants.

The reduced generation lowered allocations on the national grid and constrained the electricity available for distribution to customers.

Ikeja Electric acknowledged the growing frustration among customers and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the supply constraints. The company stated that it was working to manage the limited electricity available in a manner it described as efficient and equitable across its coverage areas.

TCN engineers are working to fix the issue and restore electricity. Photo: AEDC.

Source: Facebook

AEDC pledges improved electricity supply

Legit.ng earlier reported that AEDC announced plans to drastically cut blackouts and deliver significantly improved electricity supply across four states by 2027.

The states expected to benefit from the upgrade are the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa. The company said customers within the Disco’s franchise area should expect a marked turnaround in supply reliability within the next year.

A key pillar of the plan is the 350-megawatt gas plant being developed in Gwagwalada by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company. The DisCo said efforts to combat energy theft and improve metering transparency are underway, with a new energy masterplan

Source: Legit.ng