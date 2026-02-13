Nigeria's electricity generation set to drop by 934.96MW due to planned gas facility maintenance

Load shedding may occur as nearly 20% of generation capacity faces temporary disruption

Maintenance scheduled from February 12 to 15, with full gas supply resuming on February 16

Nigeria’s electricity generation is set to decline sharply following a planned maintenance shutdown at a major gas facility, a move that will cut power supply by 934.96 megawatts.

The reduction represents about 19.67 per cent of the country’s current available generation capacity of 4,753.10MW, raising fresh concerns over possible nationwide load shedding.

Maintenance to last three days

The development was disclosed by the Nigerian Independent System Operator in a statement titled “Anticipated Gas Supply Constraints and Potential Load Management Measures.”

According to the system operator, the scheduled maintenance will temporarily restrict gas supply to several key thermal power plants connected to the national grid.

The gas facility maintenance is slated to run from February 12 to February 15, 2026, with full gas supply expected to resume on February 16.

According to a report by Punch, the grid operator informed electricity market participants and the general public that it received formal communication about the planned shutdown, which will significantly affect gas-fired power stations during the period.

The operator noted that while the maintenance is temporary, its impact on generation output could be substantial due to the heavy reliance of Nigeria’s grid on thermal plants powered by natural gas.

With gas supply constrained, overall electricity output will dip, making load management measures likely across affected areas.

Power plants to be affected

Several major generation companies are expected to experience direct supply cuts. These include:

Egbin Power Plc

Azura Power

Sapele Power Plc

Transcorp Power Plc

In addition, other plants such as Niger Delta Power Holding Company’s Sapele facility, Olorunsogo Power Plant, and Omotosho Power Plant may experience indirect disruptions due to broader gas network balancing challenges.

Because Nigeria’s power grid operates as an interconnected system, supply shortfalls at major generation points often ripple across multiple states.

Possible load shedding nationwide

With nearly one-fifth of available generation capacity at risk during the maintenance window, electricity distribution companies may be forced to implement structured load shedding.

Priority is expected to be given to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, security installations, water supply systems and other essential services. Residential and commercial consumers could face longer outages during the period.

The grid operator assured stakeholders that the situation is temporary and tied strictly to the scheduled technical work on the gas facility.

Once maintenance is completed and gas supply normalises on February 16, generation capacity is expected to rebound.

For now, consumers in the affected states are advised to prepare for potential disruptions and manage power usage accordingly as the national grid navigates the temporary supply constraint.

