Nigeria's Power Crisis Deepens as Gas Shortage Slashes Electricity Generation to 4,300MW Nationwide
- Nigeria’s current nationwide power outages are mainly due to inadequate gas supply to thermal plants, according to the NNISO
- Thermal stations require roughly 1,629.75 mmscf of gas daily, but are receiving only less than 43% of what is needed
- The shortfall, which began after maintenance by the NNNPC and Seplat Energy, has forced load shedding nationwide
Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.
Nigeria is grappling with widespread blackouts as electricity generation drops sharply due to insufficient gas supply to thermal power stations, according to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).
In a statement released on Friday via its official X account, the grid operator said average available power generation has fallen to about 4,300 megawatts, a figure significantly below the country’s installed capacity.
The shortfall, it explained, is largely due to fuel constraints affecting gas-fired plants that supply the bulk of electricity to the national grid.
The decline began in early February after maintenance work on critical gas infrastructure by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Seplat Energy temporarily disrupted gas deliveries to several thermal plants.
Although the maintenance was scheduled, gas supply challenges have continued, prolonging the generation deficit and deepening outages nationwide.
Nigeria's gas supply falls far below requirement
NISO disclosed that thermal power plants require about 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas daily to run efficiently. However, as of February 23, 2026, only around 692.00 mmscf per day was being supplied, less than 43% of the required volume.
NISO stated:
“The available gas supply represents less than 43 per cent of the required volume, resulting in constrained generation output. The current low generation level is fundamentally driven by inadequate gas supply to thermal generating units, leading to reduced energy allocation to the DisCos.”
Because gas-fired stations account for more than 70% of Nigeria’s grid electricity, any disruption in fuel supply has an immediate impact on total generation.
With more than half of the required gas unavailable, electricity output has remained severely constrained, reducing the volume of energy allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos).
The operator noted that whenever the overall system generation drops significantly, it must implement load shedding across distribution networks to preserve grid stability due to avoid system collapse.
Structural Challenges in Nigeria’s Power Sector
Nigeria’s electricity mix is heavily dependent on gas-fired thermal plants, while hydropower contributes the remaining share.
This structural reliance means that issues such as pipeline vandalism, upstream production setbacks, pricing disputes, foreign exchange pressures, and infrastructure bottlenecks often translate into nationwide blackouts.
The sector also faces long-standing liquidity challenges. Generating companies have repeatedly warned that weak remittances from DisCos limit their ability to meet payment obligations to gas suppliers, worsening supply constraints.
Although reforms have separated the system operator from the Transmission Company of Nigeria in a bid to improve grid management and transparency, generation levels remain closely tied to fuel availability.
With peak national demand estimated at over 20,000MW, the current average generation of 4,300MW highlights the wide supply gap facing Africa’s most populous country.
NISO said it is working with relevant stakeholders to restore gas supply and improve generation, but until fuel flows improve sustainably, consumers and businesses are likely to continue experiencing outages and rationed power supply.
FG raises N501bn bonds to clear electricity debt
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government raised N501 billion through bonds to address historic debts in the electricity sector.
The bond issuance aims to restore confidence and unlock investments in the troubled power market
The settlement programme could improve electricity service delivery for over 12 million customers
