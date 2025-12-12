The PCNGI has commissioned 40 electric-powered buses in Abuja to support the phase two drive of Nigeria’s clean energy transition

The Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the rollout reinforces the government's commitment to alternative fuels and electric mobility

The initiative plans further expansion of charging and gas infrastructure, with the Kano CNG launch expected in early 2026

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has commissioned 40 electric-powered buses in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s clean energy transition, PUNCH reported.

Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, who performed the launch through his representative, Abel Igheghe, said the rollout represents another bold step in Nigeria’s journey towards cleaner, smarter and more sustainable mobility.

He noted that the initiative demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to expanding the use of alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric vehicles.

Ekpo added that electric mobility offers significant opportunities for new industries, jobs and homegrown innovation, and pledged continued policy support from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to deepen gas utilisation and promote technology transfer.

He stressed that Nigeria’s clean energy agenda must be inclusive and ensure that ordinary citizens have access to affordable transportation.

Initiative to provide reliable transport solutions

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of PCNGI, Ismael Ahmed, said the initiative is focused on providing reliable and cost-effective transport solutions for Nigerians.

As reported by The Nation, he described the newly unveiled buses as a practical demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to affordable and cleaner mobility.

Ahmed said charging stations under the programme will be powered with CNG to ease concerns about grid electricity, adding that Nigeria’s abundant sunlight and gas reserves create strong foundations for lower-cost energy.

He said the buses will be deployed within the week and will begin operating across several states during the festive season.

PCNGI also reaffirmed its partnership with private investors to develop charging infrastructure nationwide, including additional stations along major transport routes.

Earlier at a media briefing, Ahmed announced the launch of Pi-CNG 2.0, which marks the next stage of Nigeria’s clean mobility programme.

He said the initiative, initially designed to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, has grown into a driver of national energy innovation.

He highlighted achievements recorded over the past 20 months, including CNG value-chain activation in 28 states, over 58 operational refuelling stations, deployment of thousands of natural gas-powered vehicles, and onboarding of more than 300 automotive conversion partners.

The initiative has also trained over 6,000 Nigerians, including armed forces personnel and women groups, and secured investment commitments exceeding $2 billion.

Additional milestones include progress on local CNG equipment manufacturing at the Ajaokuta Industrial Park, expansion of gas supply infrastructure in the northern corridor, collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to extend CNG stations in the region, and advancement of the national electric-mobility programme.

Ahmed confirmed that the Kano State phase of the CNG rollout will take place in the first quarter of 2026, with President Tinubu expected to attend.

He said the focus of Pi-CNG 2.0 will remain on delivering available, affordable and widely accepted clean transport solutions for Nigerians.

