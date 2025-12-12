The federal government has launched a cooking gas expansion programme in the South-East as part of its Decade of Gas Initiative

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the programme aims to transition five million homes to cooking gas by 2030

He said the government will continue expanding safety education and distribution networks through the NMDPRA to promote safe LPG adoption

The federal government has said it is expanding its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) expansion programme across all six geopolitical zones, with a new outreach launched in the South-East to support one million households with clean cooking every year.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo made this known in Owerri during the flag-off of the LPG Expansion Programme and distribution of gas cylinders in Imo State, as posted on his official X page.

Speaking at the event, Ekpo said the initiative marks another milestone in the implementation of the Decade of Gas Initiative being championed by President Bola Tinubu.

He described clean cooking as a crucial intervention that supports public health, environmental protection, and economic empowerment.

“Clean cooking is not just an energy choice; it is a life-changing intervention,” he said.

According to the minister, many households still rely on firewood, charcoal, and kerosene, thereby posing health risks, contributing to deforestation, and placing heavy burdens on women and children.

He said the shift to LPG will reduce exposure to harmful smoke; protect forests by lowering demand for firewood; improve safety and efficiency in homes; free up time for women and girls to pursue education and economic activities; and lower household energy costs in the long term.

Ekpo added that clean cooking aligns with global commitments, including the UN Clean Cooking Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goals 7, 5, and 13.

He noted that more than 17 million Nigerian households still depend on biomass for cooking, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental degradation. He stressed that transitioning to LPG will help reduce emissions and support Nigeria’s wider energy transition objectives.

Programme to increase gas use now nationwide

The minister said the LPG rollout has reached all geopolitical zones, including earlier launches in the North-Central, South-South, South-West, North-East, and North-West. Under the Decade of Gas Initiative, the government aims to transition five million homes to LPG by 2030.

Ekpo credited the programme’s progress to strong collaborations with state governments and private sector partners, Channels News reported.

He commended the Imo State Government for its support and acknowledged the Decade of Gas Programme Coordinator and other stakeholders for their technical and logistical contributions.

Addressing beneficiaries, Ekpo said the LPG cylinders being distributed represent more than just cooking tools as they are also instruments of economic empowerment.

He noted that expanding LPG usage creates jobs in cylinder distribution, maintenance, awareness campaigns, and retail supply.

He added that the South-East, known for its entrepreneurial strength, stands to benefit greatly from emerging opportunities within the gas value chain.

The minister assured that the federal government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), will strengthen LPG safety education and expand distribution channels to ensure households adopt LPG safely.

“We are creating jobs, stimulating local enterprise, and building a stronger, safer, and more economically vibrant region,” he said.

He emphasised that the goal is to build a Nigeria where families no longer inhale harmful smoke, where women cook in safe environments, and where environmental resources are preserved for future generations.

Tinubu settles gas debt

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government approved the settlement of N185 billion owed to natural gas producers.

The decision was endorsed by the National Executive Council and announced by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas).

According to the government, the payment aims to restore gas supply, support power generation, and rebuild investor confidence.

