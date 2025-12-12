The Prices of Cooking gas have remained elevated across Nigeria, according to recent findings

Data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that cooking gas prices were high in October compared to the previous month

The data also revealed Nigerian states and cities paying the costliest and cheapest rates for the product

New data from the National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed another spike in cooking gas prices across the country, driving household costs higher and adding more pressure on family budgets.

The “Cooking Gas Price Watch” for October shows increases across both the 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders, with some states paying significantly more than others.

Sharp rise in 5kg cylinder prices

The average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder rose from 6,395.82 naira in September to 8,081.75 naira in October.

That jump represents a month-on-month increase of 26.36%.

Compared to the same period last year, the price is up 16.86%, showing how persistent the upward trend has been.

Cooking gas prices by state, geopolitical zones

A breakdown of state-level data reveals that Borno tops the chart with an average price of 8,376.44 naira.

Yobe follows at 8,357.98 naira, while Ondo ranks third at 8,340.30 naira. At the lower end of the scale, Bauchi recorded the lowest average price at 7,051.54 naira, with Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom trailing slightly at 7,744.99 and 7,806.31 naira.

Across the six geopolitical zones, the North West posted the highest zone-wide average of 8,188.55 naira.

The North Central zone followed closely at 8,153.21 naira. The South South recorded the lowest average at 7,956.61 naira, though still much higher than prices from earlier this year.

12.5kg cylinder prices are also up

The larger 12.5kg cylinder also saw a steep rise. The average retail cost climbed from 16,155.09 naira in September to 18,636.77 naira in October, marking a 15.36% increase within one month. On a year-on-year basis, prices are up 11.37%.

State analysis mirrors the pattern seen in the 5kg category. Borno again leads with the most expensive average price at 19,391.57 naira, followed by Yobe at 19,339.51 naira and Ondo at 19,289.65 naira.

Ebonyi offers the lowest average price at 17,610.88 naira, while Akwa Ibom and Anambra come next at 17,783.79 and similar levels.

At the zonal level, the North East recorded the highest average price of 18,953.86 naira.

The North West came close with 18,861.70 naira. The South South posted the lowest average at 18,207.65 naira.

What triggered the latest surge

The fresh spike in gas prices follows the jump seen in September, when the cost per kilogram climbed from around 1,100 naira to as high as 1,800 naira in some outlets.

That surge coincided with the PENGASSAN strike affecting operations at the Dangote Refinery.

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, the strike significantly disrupted supply.

He added that maintenance work at the Nigeria LNG Train 4 facility also contributed to tightening the market and driving prices higher.

With both local and global energy pressures still at play, many households may continue to feel the strain as the year winds down.

