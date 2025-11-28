President Bola Tinubu has launched electric tricycles and motorcycles to cut emissions, reduce transport costs by 40%, and boost youth employment

The government stated that the project is part of Nigeria’s broader energy transition programme and aligns with global efforts toward cleaner, sustainable energy

Over 4,000 electric tricycles and motocycles were distributed to eliminate fuel costs for the riders, increase their take-home income, and lower carbon emissions in cities

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The federal government has launched electric tricycles to reduce emissions, slash transportation costs by about 40% and boost youth employment.

President Bola Tinubu unveiled the electric tricycles and motorcycles on Wednesday, stating that the initiative is part of the nation’s energy transformation programme.

Over 4,000 electric tricycles and motorcycles were distributed to beneficiaries in Abuja. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Over 4,000 electric tricycles and motorcycles were distributed to beneficiaries at a ceremony held at Eagle Square, Abuja, Tribune reported.

Tinubu said: “The electric tricycle will reduce transportation costs by 40 per cent and offer a cleaner alternative to tricycles powered by fossil fuels.”

Speaking on behalf of the president, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi, said the initiative was in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, aimed at increasing youth employment.

Dingyadi further noted that the initiative would align Nigeria's energy reforms with global transitions to cleaner and sustainable energy solutions.

The minister noted that the initiative also aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda of youth empowerment and inclusion, especially in the informal sector of the economy.

He stated that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has been launched to support young people in the formal sector, while the electric tricycles and motorcycles initiative would empower a lot of youths in the informal sector.

The minister said:

“One is to create jobs for the informal youth who are tricycle riders, people who learn mechanics, technicians and also operate in the charging stations."

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, stated that the initiative is intended to drive youth employment in the informal sector and reduce the burden of fuel costs on them.

the initiative also aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda of youth empowerment. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative was carried out in partnership with House of Destiny and the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS), The Sun reported.

FG launched grants to support Nigerians

Legit.ng has recently reported a series of grant schemes by the federal government to support Nigerians. The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in partnership with AfriLabs, launched the Innovate Naija Challenge, a N250 million initiative aimed at supporting homegrown innovators.

Similarly, the federal government awarded N250,000 in unconditional grants to remarkable small business owners in Ondo State as part of its ongoing effort to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

During the unveiling, Vice President Kashim Shettima stated that MSMEs play a significant role in the nation's economy, adding that over 60 million Nigerians involved in small businesses contribute to the country's GDP.

Source: Legit.ng