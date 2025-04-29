Cooking gas prices have reduced further in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as the import policy of the Nigerian government takes effect

Investigations show that the commodity’s dealers sold the product at N930 and N1,050 per kilogramme, depending on the locations

The Nigerian government announced the removal of VAT and import duties from the products, which marketers say was responsible for the price drop

The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has changed dramatically, with dealers now selling the product at new prices.

Legit.ng checks show that dealers in parts of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt now sell 1kg of cooking gas for less than N1,100.

Cooking gas price stabilises

Specifically, the product’s price has reduced slightly following the Nigerian government's removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and Customs duty.

Though dealers disclosed that they still have challenges importing the product due to high foreign exchange, the price of the product has remained relatively stable in the past few weeks of April.

A previous report by Legit.ng shows that as of April 7, 2025, cooking gas was sold for between N950 and N1,300 per 1kg, depending on the location.

Cooking gas: New price emerges

However, recent findings indicate a drastic reduction to about N930 and N1,050 per kilogramme at some locations.

Gasland, a renowned cooking gas marketer, sold the product at less than N1,100 as of Sunday, April 27, 2025.

A manager at the company’s Iju-Ishaga plant, who craved anonymity, disclosed that VAT and import duty removals have eased imports, leading to a drop in prices.

Cooking gas: Dealers give reasons for price drop

He stated that the only challenge is foreign exchange volatility, as the naira continues to experience fluctuations.

“Apart from FX volatility, many hurdles in importing the product have been removed. That accounts for why we face fewer issues importing LPG.

Many marketers have challenges sourcing FX at affordable rates. That is why the product still sells above N1,000 per 1kg. Otherwise, we should be looking at N850 to N950 per kilogramme,” he said.

FG announces new measures for cooking gas imports

In December 2024, the Nigerian government, via the Nigeria Customs Service, disclosed that importing liquified natural gas or cooking gas under HS Codes 2711.12.00.00 and 2711.19.00.00 is now exempt from import duty and value-added tax (VAT).

The development comes as the Nigeria Customs Service said that all debit notes given to petroleum marketers who imported cooking gas using the codes from August 26, 2019, will be withdrawn in line with previous approvals.

The Customs disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, signed by its national public relations officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Maiwada noted that in line with President Bola Tinubu’s promise to boost Nigeria’s investment in clean energy and increase domestic gas use, the Customs will implement fiscal incentives under the Presidential Gas for Growth Initiative.

Dealers announce new cooking gas price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that between December 2023 and December 2024, the average price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also referred to as cooking gas, increased by 44.62%.

Refilling a 5 kg cylinder cost an average of N7,177.27 in December 2024, as opposed to N4,962.87 in December 2023, according to the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas Price Watch.

The price increased by 1.26% every month from N7,088.16 in November 2024.

