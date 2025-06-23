The price of cooking gas at NNPC filling stations has increased by N100, as checks by Legit.ng have revealed

The new changes come on the back of a petrol price increase announced by the National Oil Company

Nigerians will now pay more to cook their favourite meals, adding further burden to already stretched families

The retail price of liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has increased at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited filling stations.

Legit.ng visited several stations on Monday, June 23 and observed that 1kg is now priced at N1,200.

This represents a N100 increase compared to the N1,100 offered last week.

Although the change is yet to reflect across all NNPC retail stations, a few have already implemented the new price.

If the observed price is fully implemented, it means Nigerians will have to pay N12,000 to refill a 10kg cooking gas cylinder, an increase of N1,000 from the previous N11,000.

Also, checks at various cooking gas plants show that prices are yet to change. However, one of the operators anticipates an adjustment soon.

Bunmi Alabi, who operates a cooking gas plant, told Legit.ng:

“For now, we are yet to make changes to our prices, but you can expect adjustments in the coming days.

"Petrol prices play a role in cooking gas prices, it means our suppliers will charge more to deliver the product to us.”

Insight into new cooking gas prices

Here is a snapshot of what Nigerians will pay to refill their cooking gas cylinder if prices change to N1,200 in all gas plants and filling stations:

1kg: N1,200

2kg: N2,400

3kg: N3,600

5kg: N6,000

6kg: N7,200

10kg: N12,000

12.5kg: N15,000

15kg: N18,000

20kg: N24,000

25kg: N30,000

30kg: N36,000

40kg: N48,000

50kg: N60,000

Depots prices also change

Plant owners looking to lift 20 metric tons of cooking gas on Monday, June 23 from NIPCO and Ardova depots will pay N18.5 millionan increase of N500,000 compared to last week.

Dangote sells 20MT at N19 million

RAINOIL in Lagos has also raised its price by N40 to N930 per kg for marketers.

NBS shares states with the highest prices for cooking gas

The National Bureau of Statistics recently revealed in its price watch report that residents of Imo, Delta, and Rivers states paid the highest average retail price for a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder as of April 2025, compared to other states.

The cheapest prices were recorded in Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Kwara states.

In terms of regional breakdown, the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder, followed by the South-East, while the North-Central recorded the lowest.

NNPC increase petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPC Limited has announced an increase in the pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for Nigerians to N915

The new price represents a N45 increase from the previous pump price of N870 per litre.

Ardova, Mobil, Petrocam, Hyden, Matrix, and other filling stations have also adjusted their pump prices to above N900 per litre.

The new fuel price at filling stations is expected to trigger an increase in transportation fares across the country.

