President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has blamed oil marketers and traders for trying to frustrate Tinubu’s reforms

The billionaire businessman said cabals in the oil industry include major oil marketers who are determined to frustrate Tinubu’s policies

Dangote denied reports that he was accusing the NNPC management when he mentioned that oil cartels were trying to frustrate his refinery

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has accused some oil marketers and traders of trying to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The billionaire businessman disclosed this at the Presidential Villar after meeting Tinubu on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Dangote says he is still fighting for his refinery's survival. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote names those he was fighting

Dangote cited his recent fights with cabals in the oil sector and said his accusations were not directed at the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

According to him, the cabals he referred to were some major oil marketers who tried to frustrate Tinubu’s efforts to reform Nigeria’s economy.

Dangote had said on May 1, 2025, that he was still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery, expressing gratitude to NNPC for their support in addressing the refinery’s needs.

Africa’s richest man said his visit to the President was to commend him for appointing capable hands at the NNPC, specifically, Bayo Ojulari, the new NNPC GCEO, and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

Dangote commends Tinubu over NNPC leadership

Dangote said he is confident that the new team at the state oil firm will address the challenges at the NNPC, align with the President’s $1 trillion economy vision and reposition the company for operational excellence and long-term sustainability.

BusinessDay reports that Dangote said the new NNPC management comes with enough expertise and managerial experience to revive the country’s oil sector.

The billionaire highlighted that recent events and structural reforms by NNPC show a renewed emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

Dangote said:

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.

IOCs behind refinery’s woes

He expressed optimism about the ability of the new NNPC leadership to transform Nigeria’s oil industry, reaffirming his company’s commitment to supporting the vision of an energy-secure Nigeria.

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote blamed international oil companies (IOCs) for trying to frustrate his refinery by increasing the crude oil price sold to the plant.

President Bola Tinubu embarks on a full-scale oil sector reform. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries, Edwin Devakumar, disclosed that the IOCs preferred selling their crude in the international market rather than to local refiners.

