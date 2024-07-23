Nigerians on social media are calling for the resignation of Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), following his recent remarks about the Dangote Refinery.

Ahmed had raised issues regarding the consistency and standardisation of the refinery's output, claiming its products are of lower quality compared to imported petroleum products.

Source: UGC

He addressed nationwide supply concerns and refuted claims of attempts to hinder the Dangote Refinery, noting that it is still in the pre-commissioning phase and has not yet been licensed.

Ahmed also insinuated that Aliko Dangote, owner of the refinery, wants the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to give him monopoly on petroleum products in the country.

Dangote responds to Farouks claims

Responding to Farouk's comments, Dangote asserted that his products are superior to those imported by the NNPC.

He suggested conducting a comparison test between the diesel available nationwide and his own to verify the quality.

To defend the quality of his products, Dangote took members of the House of Representatives on a tour of his $20 billion, 650,000 barrels per day refinery in Lagos.

Dangote also used the opportunity to refute claims of monopolistic practices, emphasising that his company competes fairly with competitors.

Feeling frustrated, Dangote decided against constructing a steel plant and is now offering the Dangote Refinery for sale.

Nigerians call for Farouk's resignation, sack

Following the recent events, Ahmed faced intense backlash from Nigerians, who accused him of attempting to undermine the refinery owned by Africa’s wealthiest individual.

Many believe that Ahmed's comments were reckless and could damage the government's reputation both domestically and internationally.

Some have gone ahead to request Ahmed's resignation or possible sack by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See some of the reactions below:

Alabi I. Ayodeji @damola_ade77 said:

This test result shows two things that Farouk Ahmed and the @NMDPRA_Official

1- That they do not monitor the quality of products that come into the country.

2- They do not want Dangote Refinery to come onboard, for shady reasons.

Pres. @officialABAT needs to sack him

Udeani Anthony @AnthonyUdeani

The NMDPRA CEO,Farouk Ahmed comments on the Dangote Refinery are not only derogatory but also unpatriotic. The Dangote Refinery, the first private refinery of such capacity in Nigeria and projected to be the largest in Africa, represents a significant achievement for our nation.

Alabi I. Ayodeji @damola_ade77

PR work for NMDPRA, Dangote has been exporting his product outside the country and it hasn't been rejected. Let's even assume that's a lie.

Same NMDPRA was around when poor products were imported into the country and engines were getting damaged. How come they missed those?

Jide@Jidejay_

The fact that Farouk Ahmed & Mele Kyari still have their jobs despite falsely tarnishing the image of the largest investment in Nigeria Shows Mr Tinubu @officialABAT is a disgrace,a liar and a fraud for claiming to be an expert in the oil and gas industry.

Duke Of Nigeria@xagreat

Engineer Farouk Ahmed still has his job despite falsely tarnishing the image of the largest investment in Nigeria. Is this how we intend to attract foreign investors?

Lawal Oladimeji M @Lawal990000

Mele Kolo Kyari, Farouk Ahmed &Co must resign, their continuous stay is dangerous. We do not need another round of lab sample test of crude from Dangote’s Refinery. These gentlemen are unpatriotic, selfish& their loyalty lies only with their foreign collaborators. End to sabotage.

Souljah @jeffphilips1

Should that Farouk Ahmed of NMDPRA be getting booted out of office with this?

Abubakar Am Kankani @abbakar_am

Farouk Ahmed's comments against the Dangote refinery are infuriating! This project is crucial for Nigeria's economic future and energy independence. Enough with the negativity, Farouk Ahmed!

@Dankatsina50 said:

“This is a strategy to frustrate Dangote refinery. This has been the game of the oil cabals that has made a whole country not have a single functioning refinery for years. They should allow him to be selling the inferior one to us like that, we will buy it.”

@Gviev commented said:

“I hope the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and Minister of Finance are listening to this man. We are talking about promoting local production and exports to reduce demand for foreign exchange and strengthen the naira. He and the oil marketers are rather focused on their selfish interest to keep importing and depressing the naira.

“You should be talking about competition for local producers instead of trying to manipulate Nigerians to focus on your propaganda that Dangote wants a monopoly. Well, it’s Nigeria that will suffer it because Dangote Refinery will just focus on exports.”

