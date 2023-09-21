Aliko Dangote has reacted to allegations that NNPC refused to supply crude oil to the Dangote Refinery

The refinery, which can process 650,000 barrels of crude, missed its August production deadlines since it was commissioned in May

This fueled speculation that NNPC, also a shareholder, was to be blamed for refusing to supply crude.

Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has reacted to reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) refused to supply crude oil to Dangote's new refinery.

Some media reports had claimed that Dangote Refinery could not start operation in August because of no supply.

The reports quoted the company’s Group Executive Director, Devakumar Edwin, from an interview he granted to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Dangote defends NNPC

Reacting, Dangote, in a brief statement, denied the claims, stressing that Mele Kyari-led NNPC was ready and willing to supply the refinery with crude oil, ThisDay reports.

He noted that the crude oil would arrive in a few weeks to enable the commencement of refining operations at the facility.

Africa's richest man added that NNPC has been encouraging and supportive in their business trajectory in oil and gas.

His words:

“Being a shareholder and a responsive partner, it is an aberration to assume that the NNPC will in anyway do anything to truncate or delay the commencement of operations of our refinery. We will start refining with our Nigeria crude.”

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with the NNPC and its subsidiaries, under the leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO) NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kyari."

Dangote Refinery is expected to begin producing up to 370,000 barrels of diesel and jet fuel per day in October 2023 and gradually increase production to meet the 650,000 barrels per day by November 30.

