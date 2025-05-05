Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed plans to build a massive sugar refinery in Ghana

The new project is expected to cut Ghana’s sugar import bill, estimated at $162 billion annually

He said the project would feature a daily sugarcane crushing capacity of 12,000 tons, irrigation infrastructure of 25,000 hectares of farmland

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has unveiled plans to build a massive sugar refinery in Ghana. The project would curb the country's reliance on sugar imports and boost local agro-industrial capacity.

Dangote disclosed this in a LinkedIn post, stating that the new Dangote Sugar Refinery will be located in Kwame-Danso, Bono Region, and will become a cornerstone of the West African country’s industrial transformation.

Dangote gives reasons for the new refinery

The project falls under Ghana’s One District, One Factory (1d1f) plan, which is expected to reduce Ghana’s annual sugar import bill, estimated at $162 million.

The new refinery will feature a daily sugarcane crushing capacity of 12,000 tons, irrigation infrastructure of 25,000 hectares of farmland and production lines for sugar, molasses, and ethanol.

Dangote moves to reduce sugar import bills

The Nigerian billionaire disclosed that all necessary permits have been secured and land purchase processes finalised, paving the way for full implementation.

According to him, with land secured and the necessary approvals received, the conglomerate is moving forward with the support of Ghana’s ambitious 1d1f initiative.

He stated that the project tackles the country’s $162 million import bill while fostering a sustainable and homegrown solution.

Apart from the refinery’s economic impact, Dangote revealed the larger impact of the plan on Africa.

More jobs for Ghanaians

He disclosed that the company envisions more than just a factory, but a catalyst for economic independence, employment opportunities, and infrastructure impact across Africa.

The new refinery will further cement Dangote Group’s footprint in the region and align with larger regional efforts to boost food security, industrial output, and job creation.

The refinery is expected to generate jobs across farming, logistics, and manufacturing industries in Ghana.

Aliko Dangote seeks to dominate Africa's sugar industry.

