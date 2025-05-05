The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas has banned and delisted a conversion centre

The committee disclosed that the centre was delisted after it found that it sold government-owned conversion kits

PCNG disclosed that the conversion kits were to be installed for free for vehicle owners, but were sold for N200,000 and N1.2 million by the centre

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) has delisted a conversion centre, Charles Goriola Yakub of C&L Smart Energy Limited.

The move followed confirmed reports of misconduct involving an illegal sale of government-owned conversion kits.

FG takes action against CNG conversion centre for the illegal sale of kits. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

PCNG threatens to sue the centre

The committee also threatened legal action against the centre over an alleged smear campaign, which aims to discredit the scheme and vowed not to succumb to blackmail.

The technical adviser on stakeholder management and public engagement, Kenechukwu Chukwu, said in a statement that the delisted dealer was implicated in the illegal sale of government-funded CNG conversion kits, which were to be installed for free.

CNG Conversion centre sells kits

According to the statement, the kits were allegedly sold for between N200,000 and N1.2 million.

The statement disclosed that the operator began online and media attacks against the Pi-CNG after his centre was delisted.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Initiative has disclosed that it is preparing legal and law enforcement responses to the electronic blackmail and cyberbullying, warning that the culprits would be held to account over their public claims.

It disclosed that it does not handle procurement or award contracts directly and operates as a facilitator in partnership with relevant government agencies.

PCNG reportedly obtains video evidence

The statement said that available records show that C&L Smart Energy was part of the PCNGI Conversion initiative until December 2024, when it was suspended for selling the government’s conversion kits at varying prices.

The committee said the kits were meant to be installed for free for commercial vehicle operators.

According to the statement, an investigation, which included video evidence and documentation, showed victims of the centre’s sharp practices.

The statement further said the PCNGI suspended the centre to sanitise the system.

“We take the integrity of the program seriously. As an intervention program, PCNGI does not award contracts or procure by itself, it depends on other MDAs to do so, to focus on its core role of promotion and enablement,” the statement said.

More Nigerians convert to CNG

Legit.ng findings show that more commercial vehicle operators are embracing CNG as an alternative to petrol following the subsidy removal.

The initiative was launched to provide Nigerians reprieve following high PMS prices.

Petrol was sold for N1,200 per litre immediately after President Bola Tinubu ended subsidies on PMS.

FG gives reasons for delisting a CNG conversion centre. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The move prompted the Nigerian government to launch the initiative, providing centres where Nigerians can convert their vehicles for free.

FG Plans new 150 retail stations to buy cheaper CNG fuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michael Oluwagbemi, the programme director and chief executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Stations Initiative, has announced plans to have no fewer than 150 retail stations before the end of 2025.

He disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of five mini-liquefied natural gas plants in Kogi by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He added that the presidential CNG initiative is hoping to attract millions of dollars in investment this year.

Source: Legit.ng