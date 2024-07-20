The Dangote Group has condemned the claims of NMDPRA that its products are inferior

The Dangote Group disclosed that the report is false, baseless, and meant to tarnish its reputation

The company disclosed that its refined diesel is 80% superior to imported ones and denied the report of high sulphur content

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has condemned a report criticizing the quality of its products, stating that its diesel is 80% superior to the ones imported from abroad.

The company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejine, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 19, 2024, and called the reports mischievous and meant to destroy the company’s reputation.

NDMRA boss calls Dangote’s product inferior

The company was reacting to a video in which the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, claimed that local refineries, including the Dangote refinery, produce inferior products compared to imported ones.

Reports say Dangote said the allegations were false, baseless, and mischievous, stating that the refinery was designed to produce high-quality petroleum products that meet international standards.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Dangote refinery had accused the NMDPRA of licensing marketers to import dirty fuel into the country.

Dangote accuses NMDPRA of allowing dirty fuel into Nigeria

The vice president of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has revealed that the Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) 's indiscriminate licensing of oil marketers is allowing the import of dirty diesel and aviation fuel into Nigeria.

Edwin disclosed this during an interaction with a group of Energy Editors at a one-day training programme organized by the Dangote Group.

He said the NMDPRA continues to license marketers to import banned refined petroleum products from other countries into Nigeria.

Also, the refinery management had accused international oil companies (IOCs) of trying to undermine the refinery's efforts by inflating prime crude oil prices.

Petrol price rises to N750 per litre

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has issued its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Price Watch report for June 2024, showing that the average pump price of petrol increased to N750 per litre in June.

The report stated that Benue State had the highest petrol price at N864.55 per litre, followed by Jigawa and River states at N847 per litre and N810 per litre, respectively.

The report, however, said that the petrol prices in Lagos, Kwara, and Ogun had the lowest, at N626.94, N650, and N670.63, respectively.

