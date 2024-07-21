Dangote Explains Delay in Refinery's Petrol Production, Announces New Date
Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.
Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, announced that petrol production was interrupted by a fire incident at the company's refinery.
Initially, Dangote had projected that the refinery would start producing petrol by May 18, eliminating Nigeria's need for imports.
However, by June 11, he mentioned a slight delay had pushed the start of production to July.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Fire incident postpones petrol production
During a press briefing at the Lagos refinery on Saturday, Africa's wealthiest man stated that premium motor spirit (PMS) would now be available by August.
He said:
“PMS was supposed to be out by July but we had a fire incident,” the billionaire said.
“The incident disrupted us for a few days but latest 10 or 12 of August, PMS will be ready.”
Recall that on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, a fire broke out at the Dangote Refinery's effluent treatment plant.
In a statement, the company revealed that none of the staff on duty sustained any injuries or bodily harm.
An industry source disclosed that the country's insurance sector, which provides coverage, is ready and able to compensate the Dangote facility once a claim is submitted.
Dangote shuns plan to invest in steel sector
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Dangote has announced that it will discontinue its plans to build a steel manufacturing firm.
The billionaire industrialist said the company’s board decided against the plan so as not to be labelled monopolistic.
He said the allegations of trying to monopolize businesses in Nigeria have become a significant discouragement.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.