Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, announced that petrol production was interrupted by a fire incident at the company's refinery.

Initially, Dangote had projected that the refinery would start producing petrol by May 18, eliminating Nigeria's need for imports.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, a fire broke out at the Dangote Refinery's effluent treatment plant. Photo credit - Dangote Group

However, by June 11, he mentioned a slight delay had pushed the start of production to July.

Fire incident postpones petrol production

During a press briefing at the Lagos refinery on Saturday, Africa's wealthiest man stated that premium motor spirit (PMS) would now be available by August.

He said:

“PMS was supposed to be out by July but we had a fire incident,” the billionaire said.

“The incident disrupted us for a few days but latest 10 or 12 of August, PMS will be ready.”

Recall that on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, a fire broke out at the Dangote Refinery's effluent treatment plant.

In a statement, the company revealed that none of the staff on duty sustained any injuries or bodily harm.

An industry source disclosed that the country's insurance sector, which provides coverage, is ready and able to compensate the Dangote facility once a claim is submitted.

