Lagos, Nigeria—The House of Representatives leadership, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, visited the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum refinery in Lagos state on Saturday, July 20.

The lawmakers arrived at the refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone around 11 am and were received by Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote and top company executives.

The leadership of the House of Reps in Lagos to inspect the Dangote refinery.

Source: Twitter

During the visit, the lawmakers toured the refinery, which has 650,000 barrels per day capacity.

We had a fruitful discussion with Dangote - Speaker

In a post on X, Speaker Abbas said he and other lawmakers had a fruitful discussion with Dangote before touring the facility.

The Punch reported that the lawmakers also discussed plans to start supplying petrol next month.

Legit.ng notes that this marks the second visit by federal lawmakers to the refinery this year, following a visit by the Senate leadership in June.

The visit also follows the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) 's statement about the refinery's licensing status.

NMDPRA Chief Executive Farouk Ahmed claimed that the refinery's diesel contains a high sulphur content of about 1,000 parts per million.

He added that the refinery, which has been selling diesel and aviation fuel in Nigeria for months, has not been licensed, stating that it is still at the pre-commissioning stage.

Dangote replies NMDPRA over product quality

Meanwhile, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has reacted to Farouk's statement, criticising the quality of its products.

The DIL stated that its diesel is 80% superior to the ones imported from abroad.

The company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejine, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 19.

It was gathered that the Dangote refinery had earlier accused the NMDPRA of licensing marketers to import dirty fuel into the country.

