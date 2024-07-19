The federal government of Nigeria has declared that it will continue bringing refined petroleum products into the nation

The government said undue reliance should not be placed on the $20 billion refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone of Lagos state

The head of the NMDPRA warned that Nigeria could not get all of its fuel from the Dangote plant

To avoid monopoly and maintain energy security, the federal government of Nigeria has announced that it will keep importing refined petroleum products into the country in addition to the commodities produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

It stressed that the $20 billion refinery in Lagos' Lekki Free Zone should not be overly relied upon, adding that the company's insistence that all oil marketers purchase their goods from it undermines competition.

The development is coming after oil marketers condemned the International Oil Companies (IOC) operating in Nigeria for failing to provide crude to local refiners, prompting the House of Representatives to establish an ad hoc committee to look into claims of non-supply of crude oil to Dangote refinery.

NMDPA speaks

Addressing the matter, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority, a government agency, declared that the country would not halt the importation of petroleum products. It argued that Nigeria cannot rely on a single refinery to supply its needs.

Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive of NMDPRA, said this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Ahmed also refuted allegations by Dangote Group that foreign oil firms are impeding the refinery's ability to supply crude, claiming that the allegations were untrue.

The refinery had been selling aviation fuel and diesel in Nigeria for months, but Ahmed disclosed that it lacked a license, stating that the Dangote refinery was still in the pre-commissioning phase

Ahmed declared:

“The claim by some media houses that there were steps to scuttle the Dangote refinery is not so. The Dangote refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage. It has not been licensed yet; we haven’t licensed them yet. They are still in pre-commissioning. I think they have about 45 per cent completion.”

The head of NMDPRA claimed in order for the refinery to become Nigeria's exclusive fuel supplier, it had asked the regulator to stop granting import licenses to other marketers.

“We cannot rely heavily on one refinery to feed the nation, because Dangote is requesting that we should suspend or stop the importation of all petroleum products, especially AGO, and direct all marketers to the refinery, that is not good for the nation in terms of energy security. And that is not good for the market, because of monopoly,” he stressed.

