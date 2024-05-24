The NNPC, in partnership with Shafa Energies and Nigus International, has launched Nigeria's first electric vehicle charging station

There are plans in place to ensure that the development circulates the country in the coming years

NNPC New Energies Limited (NNEL) referred to the development as the way of the future

Nigeria's first electric vehicle (EV) charging station was inaugurated on Thursday, May 23, by NNPC New Energies Limited (NNEL), a subsidiary of the national oil firm Shafa Energies and Nigus International.

This represents a significant step toward Nigeria's goal of weaning itself off more costly energy sources.

The parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish charging stations in Nigeria and ensure that they are distributed throughout the country.

EV is less expensive and clean

Speaking at the gathering in Abuja, This Day reported that NNEL Managing Director Kanayo Odoe referred to renewable energy sources as the wave of the future because they are less expensive, cleaner, and less hazardous to human health and the environment.

With the creation of the new subsidiary, he contended that NNPC as an organisation has a great interest in cleaner fuel sources and added that the new stations will be able to power homes and charge cars.

He said:

“This is the way of the future. This is the way of the world. Aside from climate change, we are also concerned about the health impacts of fossil fuels on the environment."

He claimed that because it is more cost-effective for Nigerians, it is in the country's best interest to work together to promote renewable energy.

“Our GCEO of NNPC is very particular about renewable energies. And that has led to the birth of NNPC New Energies Limited. So, moving forward, there will be a lot of action in this space. And this action in this space will lead not only to EVs recharging stations but also lighting up Nigeria through solar,”

Odoe explained.

He said that the chargers will move southward in addition to the north because sunshine reaches every region of Nigeria. He also pledged to collaborate with NNEL's partners to provide consumers with more affordable energy sources.

“So the source of energy is limitless, as long as the sun will have generation of energy without looking for diesel or PMS at a cost. This is straight source from God that we’re utilising. And aside from charging vehicles, you can also use this to power homes.”

Project to substitute high-cost fuels

In his speech, Abdulmuminu Maishanu, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Shafa Energies, expressed his satisfaction that his organisation was included in the program's pilot phase.

He emphasised that the program's goal was to guarantee that compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles would be viable substitutes for the highly costly fuels.

Maishanu also committed to the Federal Government's drive to adopt less expensive fuels and stated that the objective was to safeguard the country's survival in light of the current economic difficulties.

He said Nigeria should start somewhere, even though the rest of the world was already advanced.

Mustapha Audu, the Chief Executive of the indigenous Nigerian electric vehicle company Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), stated that when this latest effort is spread, it will lower the cost of logistics, which impacts the prices of commodities and, therefore, the welfare of the populace.

He pleaded with the government to support regional manufacturers, pointing out that doing so would strengthen the economy.

