After closing down its African Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, Microsoft has declared an intention to site a $1 billion facility in Kenya

The project, which will build a geothermal-powered data centre, is in partnership with G42, a leading AI firm

The project is the first phase of a multi-year initiative to boost cloud computing capacity and services

Microsoft, founded by billionaire businessman Bill Gates, and G42 are working together to build a $1 billion geothermal-powered data centre in Kenya.

G42 is a leading artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates.

Microsoft shuts Nigerian centre

This development comes after Microsoft shut down its Africa development centre in Nigeria, rendering about 200 people jobless.

Reports say the project is the first phase of a multi-year initiative to boost cloud computing capacity and services in East Africa.

G42 will make the initial investment and construct the facility, which they will oversee in Olkaria.

The operation bypasses the issue of power outtakes in Africa, as Kenya is proven suitable for Microsoft’s climate goals.

The new project to produce 100MW

The project’s first phase will have a capacity of 100 megawatts and is expected to be operational in 2026.

Microsoft, G42, and Kenyal officials will sign a letter of intent on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the new project is an important step toward deepening and embedding digital technology in the country’s future.

He said:

“This shows what G42 and Microsoft have the opportunity to do together that neither one of us could do separately. I frankly think it shows that what the United States and the United Arab Emirates can do together that helps bring technology to new countries, especially across Africa.”

