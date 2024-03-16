A Nigerian energy firm is set to unveil its electric vehicle (EV) charging station powered by blockchain technology

Egoras had earlier revealed intentions to unveil its eagerly awaited made-in-Nigeria electric vehicle in April 2024

The company, which already launched its gas-power tricycle a few months ago, is taking a new step with its technology

Egoras Technology, a Nigerian energy company, has made known plans to unveil its electric vehicle charging station, Egostation.

According to the company, the infrastructure powered by blockchain technology is set to debut on June 8, 2024, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

To transition African communities from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing sustainable energy, the company announced plans to launch its made-in-Nigeria electric vehicle, APEX 28, on April 28.

The company said its electric vehicles and charging station terminals would be easily integrated into the Egochain.

The company stated that the Level 3 charging stations are equipped with DC fast chargers, which deliver faster charging compared to the traditional Level 2 AC chargers

According to Leadership, Egostation's cutting-edge Level 3 DC enables fast charging with a capacity to charge an electric vehicle up to 80% in 20 minutes.

This is because DC chargers bypass the car's onboard AC/DC converter, delivering direct current to the battery for a more efficient and rapid charging process.

As Egoras continues to pave the way for sustainable transportation solutions, the company invites partners to join in establishing charging stations nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer, Egoras, Ugoji Harry, said:

“We are excited to introduce Egostation as a game-changer in EV charging technology.

“By leveraging the power of blockchain through our proprietary Egochain, we are not only revolutionizing the EV charging experience but also incentivizing the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across the country.”

Harry added that the company's electric vehicles and charging station terminals would be easily integrated into the Egochain to ensure enhanced security, transparency and efficiency.

It should be recalled that the company recently introduced a cost-effective gas-powered tricycle named the Egoras dual-fuel tricycle.

