Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has urged Nigerians to refrain from purchasing electricity infrastructure such as transformers and poles.

He stressed that it is the duty of Distribution companies (DisCos) to furnish the necessary infrastructure for effective service delivery.

The minister made this plea during a courtesy visit to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan.

Adelabu, who was on a working visit to the state, conducted an inspection of power infrastructure and presided over the commissioning of a sub-station.

The development follows the minister's promise to ensure that all Nigerian households were effectively metered.

President disapproves of communities paying for power infrastructures

The minister emphasized that it falls under the purview of the distribution companies (DisCos) to supply the necessary infrastructures required for efficient service delivery, including cables, poles, transformers, and similar items.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu disapproves of situations where communities are compelled to buy these infrastructures only for DisCos to take control and still charge customers for services.

He said:

“It is the responsibility of the distribution companies to provide transformers, cables and poles to communities so that power supply can improve. A situation where communities buy transformers, cables and poles must stop."

According to The Nation, Adelabu warned that the current administration would not tolerate communities being coerced into independently procuring such items.

FG to improve power supply

Furthermore, he urged Nigerians to refrain from paying for inadequate power supply and emphasized that achieving a consistent and stable power grid is a key priority of the present administration.

He said:

“There must be improvement in power supply. That is what the government planned to do. People should not pay for darkness. When people have a 24-hour power supply, they can pay double for electricity because you have saved them the money to power generators."

Encouraging heightened awareness regarding the security of power infrastructures, Adelabu implored citizens to report any unusual activities or movements observed around such facilities to the appropriate security agencies.

