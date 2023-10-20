Barth Nnaji reveals why efforts taken by policymakers to stabilise electricity go to waste

The former power minister blames fuel suppliers and generator sellers for sabotaging power

This is despite privatising the electricity generation and distribution arms of the industry.

Barth Nnaji, a former minister of Power, has disclosed that fuel suppliers and generator sellers are sabotaging efforts to ensure that Nigerians have consistent access to power.

The professor stated this while participating in "The South East Political Roundtable" on Flo FM in Umuahia, Abia State.

Nnaji asserted that the power industry, like others, had a cabal that benefited from the issues of the insufficient supply of power. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

FG spent N7 trillion on power

According to the former minister, the ongoing failure of the national grid remained a major source of concern for Nigerians.

Nnaji confirmed the Federal Government's assertion that it has spent N7 trillion on direct interventions in the power sector since November 2013, despite privatising the industry's electricity generation and distribution units.

Premium Times reported that Nnaji, the chairman of Geometric Power in Aba, mentioned that diesel suppliers and generator sellers pose significant challenges for individuals involved in the power generation industry.

He said:

There are two areas when you talk of the cabal in the sector – the diesel suppliers and generator users.

Nigeria is a big user of generators because of our enormous power needs and those who are in the business would not want any interruption. The diesel suppliers feel that a stable power supply would destroy their business.

Nnaji further asserted that the power industry, like others, had a cabal that benefited from the issues of the insufficient supply of power.

He cited an instance when power was cut down to 30KVA by some men to stop thousands of electricity users while he was in government.

According to him, the operation was sponsored by the diesel-supplying company. 74% of power customers in the nation are dissatisfied with the availability of electricity nationwide, according to a 2021 World Bank assessment.

While 78% of electricity consumers nationwide had access to less than 12 hours of daily power, 93% of metered power users paid their bills on time.

