The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for investors to bid for the concession of the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant (HPP) in Niger State.

The Bureau of Public Enterprise which is managing the bid on behalf of the Federal Government stated that it is seeking for competent concessionaire to that would operate, manage and maintain the hydropower plant for 30 years.

The project entails the adequate operation and maintenance of the HPP to ensure that the plant is efficiently run all year round, and that the power generated from the hydropower plant is evacuated and sold to support economic activities within the country.

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s decision to construct the 700MW hydroelectric power plant at Zungeru Niger State, is to provide the much-needed sustainable power supply to Nigeria, using the potential energy of water stored in a reservoir to operate turbines.

The turbines are connected to a large generator and can operate on varying volumes of water to adapt to changing demand for electricity. Hydroelectric power capacity is related to the height and capacity of a reservoir and requires certain conditions in local geography in addition to water source.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) package for concession of the project is in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Est.) Act 2005 and the National Policy on Public Private Partnership (N4P).

Engr Aliyu and other senior officials inspecting the Zungeru Hydro Power Project in Niger state. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov Source: Twitter

Zungeru hydropower plant

The Zungeru hydropower plant is located on the Kaduna river 8km upstream of the confluence of the Gumma River in Zungeru Town of Niger State. It lies within the coordinates of 0203570 (Northing) and 1095585 (Easting).

This is approximately 17km northwest of Zungeru, 22km southeast of Tegina, 43km northwest of Minna and 77KM downstream of Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant. The project location has an area of 39,950km2, with approximately 150km at crow flight North West of Abuja the Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

Zungeru Hydro Power Project Bidding process in two stages

According to a document published on the website of the BPE, the bidding process will run in two stages - the qualification stage and the bid stage. The BPE has also fixed deadline for the Request for Qualification for November 24, 2022, as it stated that only shortlisted applicants will be approved for the second bidding stage.

When completed and operating fully, the Zungeru Hydropower plant will contribute and additional 700MW of electricity to the nation's troubling grid.

FG says Zungeru Hydro Power Project Now 96% Completed

Legit.ng reported about a week ago that the project which is now over 90% completed and is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023, according to Abubakar Aliyu, the Minister of Power.

The minister who paid a working visit to the facility in the company of consultants and contractors stated that apart from the provision of power, the project was providing employment for many Nigerians.

The minister made this known on Friday, October 28 when he paid a working visit to the facility in Niger state.

It is hoped that when completed, it will only be second placed to 760 megawatts Kainji hydroelectric power project in regard to largest hydroelectric power project in Nigeria.

