The governor of Ono state has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari over the welfare of workers'

This is as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu urged the Nigerian leader to allow uniformity in workers' salaries and allowances

The APC governor gave this suggestion while lamenting deeply over the current structure of workers' salaries and allowances of public officials by the Federal Government

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, February 1st, expressed deep concern over the current practice of fixing salaries and allowances of public officials by the Federal Government, to reflect uniformity across the country.

Akeredolu said this at the opening of a one-day South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of Remuneration Package for the Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders in the country, by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMFAC).

Akeredolu tasks Buhari over public servants welfare

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, insisted that power must devolve to the federating units.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, on Wednesday, and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday morning, February 2nd, Akeredolu declared,

“This practice is unacceptable in a polity which prides itself as federal. The logic of mopping up revenues accruable to states and local governments into a general pool for sharing, following some Federal Government formulas, is anachronistic and retrogressive.

“Let every State determine the salaries and allowances of its officials. Let the states control their resources and pay taxes to the centre.”

Speaking further, Governor Akeredolu lamented that the autonomy of the States has been eroded greatly, stressing that the Houses of Assembly have been relegated to the fringe in the affairs of their respective States.

He further called for the need to tinker with the current structure to allow real creation of wealth rather than concentrate all attention on how to share it.

