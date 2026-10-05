The Nigeria Revenue Service flagged a fake recruitment notice circulating online under the name of the defunct Federal Inland Revenue Service

The fraudulent advert directed job seekers to submit their details to an email address not linked to the government agency

NRS confirmed it has not authorised any recruitment exercise and warned Nigerians not to share personal information

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has warned Nigerians against a fake recruitment notice circulating online and falsely claiming to offer employment opportunities with the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The warning was contained in a public notice titled “Fraudulent Recruitment Notice” posted on the NRS' official X account on Monday, October 5.

The NRS has disowned a fake FIRS recruitment notice targeting job seekers online. Photo: NRS

Source: UGC

The Service said its attention had been drawn to a notice titled “Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Job Vacancy Replacement”, which is being circulated on social media and other platforms.

According to the NRS, the fake notice claims to advertise job opportunities within the agency and directs interested applicants to submit their information through the email address recruit@replacementnhrmt.org

NRS disowns recruitment advert

The revenue authority said the recruitment notice did not originate from it and should be ignored by members of the public.

The agency said:

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the notice is fraudulent and did not emanate from the Nigeria Revenue Service."

The NRS also reminded Nigerians that the former Federal Inland Revenue Service had been succeeded by the Nigeria Revenue Service.

It therefore advised members of the public to treat any recruitment notice issued in the name of FIRS with caution and independently verify the information before taking any action.

It stated:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NRS has not authorised or commenced the recruitment exercise referenced in the notice and has not appointed or authorised any individual, agent, consultant or third party to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf."

NRS warns Nigerians against sharing personal details

The agency urged Nigerians to disregard the fake recruitment advert and exercise caution when responding to messages, links or other communications claiming to originate from the NRS, Punch reports.

Nigerians are being urged to verify recruitment information after the NRS flagged a fake FIRS job vacancy notice. Photo: bymuratdeniz

Source: Getty Images

It specifically warned members of the public not to make payments or disclose personal or financial information in response to the purported recruitment exercise.

The NRS also advised Nigerians not to submit certificates, identification documents or other personal documentation through the channels provided in the fake advert.

The agency said any genuine recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Revenue Service would be announced through its official website and other authorised communication channels.

It urged members of the public to verify recruitment-related information through those channels before responding.

The NRS also encouraged Nigerians to report suspicious recruitment communications to the appropriate authorities.

7UP invites graduates to apply for exciting job opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited is now accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

The company is said to offer graduates an opportunity to contribute to business operations while building a strong foundation for future career growth in the Business.

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited was established in 1959 by Mohammed El-Khalil and began operations on October 1, 1960, as a soft drink bottling company in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng