The Nigerian government launches YEIDEP Batch B, offering up to N500,000 grants to empower youths

Applicants must register in person at designated partner banks for the programme

State oversight ensures transparency and fairness in the YEIDEP recruitment process

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has officially commenced recruitment for Batch B of the Youth Economic Intervention and Deradicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering eligible Nigerian youths access to grants of up to N500,000.

The initiative, which began nationwide on March 9, 2026, is part of a broader strategy to tackle unemployment, encourage entrepreneurship, and support economic inclusion.

FG announces application for YEIDEP's Batch B scheme. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Designed as a youth-focused empowerment scheme, YEIDEP aims to provide startup capital and financial access to millions of young Nigerians, helping them build sustainable businesses and reduce reliance on limited job opportunities.

A bold plan to empower millions

YEIDEP is a flagship programme under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, with an ambitious target of reaching up to 20 million youths across the country.

The initiative goes beyond financial support by promoting self-employment and economic independence among participants.

By equipping beneficiaries with startup funding and financial tools, the government hopes to stimulate grassroots economic growth and curb social challenges linked to unemployment.

How and where to apply

Unlike many government programmes that rely solely on online applications, YEIDEP Batch B requires applicants to complete their registration physically.

Interested individuals must visit authorised partner banks, where they will receive assistance with both the application process and the creation of a YEIDEP account.

This approach is intended to streamline verification and ensure that only qualified candidates are enrolled in the programme.

List of approved partner banks

Applicants are advised to use only designated financial institutions to avoid disqualification.

The approved partner banks include Fidelity Bank, Keystone Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Ecobank, and Lotus Bank, among others.

These institutions are responsible for onboarding applicants and facilitating account setup for successful candidates.

Eligibility and reapplication guidelines

Not all applicants are eligible to participate in Batch B. Individuals who already secured confirmed YEIDEP accounts during Batch A are not permitted to apply again.

However, those who registered previously but did not receive confirmation are encouraged to reapply in the current phase.

This ensures that opportunities are extended to new beneficiaries while also accommodating those who may have been left out earlier.

State-level oversight for transparency

To strengthen transparency and accountability, some states have established oversight mechanisms.

In Kano State, for instance, the recruitment exercise will be supervised by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf through a dedicated YEIDEP Steering Committee.

This move is expected to enhance coordination, fairness, and proper selection of beneficiaries at the state level.

Key takeaways for applicants

Prospective applicants should note that the recruitment process is already underway and requires physical participation through authorised banks.

Ensuring eligibility, choosing the correct bank, and following official procedures are critical steps to avoid disqualification.

President Bola Tinubu's government empowers Nigerians with the YEIDEP scheme. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

With substantial funding and a nationwide rollout, YEIDEP Batch B presents a valuable opportunity for Nigerian youths to access financial support and kick-start their entrepreneurial journeys.

How to apply for FG’s ₦500,000 YEIDEP grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reopened the application portal for Batch B of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering young Nigerians grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000, alongside training and mentorship.

The programme targets youth with viable business ideas who need capital and support to start or scale.

Below is a clear, practical guide covering eligibility, funding details, application steps, timelines, and tips to improve approval chances.

Source: Legit.ng