The NCC has introduced TIRMS to address fraud linked to mobile numbers in Nigeria

New rules include a 14-day notification before SIM deactivation and mandatory data submission

MTN warned that the system could duplicate existing solutions and face low adoption

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle fraud associated with mobile numbers and improve digital security across sectors, The Cable reported.

According to the commission, the platform is designed to help regulators and service providers better monitor risks tied to SIM cards, especially as mobile numbers increasingly serve as key identifiers for financial transactions and digital services.

The platform will allow banks and telecom operators to verify suspicious numbers before service access. Photo: @unanka.emmanuella on Facebook (modified by author).

Source: Facebook

Platform to track recycled numbers, prevent fraud

The NCC had earlier announced plans on February 27 to roll out a cross-sector system that enables financial and security institutions to track recycled phone numbers and reduce fraud linked to SIM reassignment.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative forum in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Aminu Maida, explained that the platform would provide a unified framework for managing risks tied to mobile numbers.

He noted that mobile numbers, technically known as MSISDNs, are now central to digital authentication, financial transactions, and access to essential services.

However, Maida warned that recycled, swapped, or fraudulently used SIM cards have become a growing channel for identity theft and financial crimes.

“The fraudulent use of churned, recycled, swapped, and barred MSISDNs has become a significant vector for financial fraud and identity theft,” he said.

How the TIRMS system will work

The NCC said the new platform will allow banks, telecom operators, and other service providers to verify whether a mobile number has been flagged for suspicious activity before granting access to services.

Maida added that the initiative is expected to strengthen trust and accountability within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

To support implementation, the commission has proposed regulatory updates, including:

A requirement for telecom operators to notify subscribers at least 14 days before deactivating their lines

Mandatory submission of churned number data to the TIRMS platform within seven days

A new framework for blocking fraudulently registered SIM cards

The NCC also emphasised that the initiative will involve collaboration between telecom operators, financial regulators, security agencies, and consumer groups.

MTN raises concerns over duplication, low adoption

During the consultation, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc expressed concerns that the proposed platform could duplicate existing systems without addressing adoption challenges.

The company noted that a SIM swap and recycling notification system already exists through collaboration involving the NCC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

However, MTN said adoption among financial institutions has been limited, raising questions about the effectiveness of the new system if participation is not made mandatory.

The firm recommended setting up a multi-stakeholder technical working group to define operational processes, integration requirements, and cost structures. It also urged regulators to work with the CBN to ensure banks integrate with the platform.

MTN warned that the system could duplicate existing solutions and face low adoption. Photo: istock.

Source: UGC

Concerns over 14-day notification policy

MTN also questioned the practicality of the proposed 14-day pre-deactivation notification rule.

The company argued that relying on alternative communication channels, such as email, may not be effective due to incomplete or outdated subscriber data.

According to its submission, many users do not provide email addresses during SIM registration or national identity number (NIN) verification, while existing records may be unreliable.

MTN suggested that telecom operators prioritise notifications through the primary mobile line and treat other channels as supplementary.

The company also advised operators to keep verifiable records of notification attempts and increase public awareness campaigns on SIM inactivity rules.

MTN, Airtel sign new deal to share network infrastructure

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Group and Airtel Africa have signed a new network infrastructure sharing deal to improve service coverage in Nigeria and Uganda.

This deal will see both companies significantly cut down the cost of entering new markets and locations.

The chief executive officers of both companies have released a statement on the new deal and its implications for subscribers in these markets.

Source: Legit.ng