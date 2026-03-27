Alakija, Nigeria's Richest Woman, Opens Applications for N1.3bn Grant for Female Entrepreneurs
- Folorunso Alakija is offering women entrepreneurs a N1.3 billion grant to support their business
- The initiative includes business training, mentorship, and funding for women-led businesses
- Eligibility requires applicants to be female entrepreneurs aged 18–50 with businesses operating for at least 12 months
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Apostle Folorunso Alakija Foundation has opened applications for a N1.3 billion grant targeted at supporting female entrepreneurs across Nigeria.
The initiative is part of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Programme 2026 (Cohort 5), designed to empower women with funding and capacity-building opportunities.
Interested applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements, including business location and operational history.
The programme aims to support women-led businesses through training, mentorship, and financial grants to scale their operations.
The statement reads:
“Flourish Africa is the women empowerment movement founded by Apostle Folorunso Alakija to serve as a catalyst for female empowerment and development.
"Borne out of her passion to see women become truly fulfilled and empowered, the Flourish Africa movement was designed to create a platform for both female millennials and adults alike to have access to information that will help them grow in the areas of their career, business, love, and relationships.
"Our vision is to create a world where empowered women empower other women, while our mission is to provide like-minded, impact-driven women with a platform to collaborate, network, and share knowledge."
The programme details
Organisers stated that the 2026 Cohort 5 programme is open to eligible female entrepreneurs within selected cities.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must be a female entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 50.
- The business must have been in operation for at least 12 months.
- The business must be located in Abuja, Lagos, or Port Harcourt.
- Applicants who have previously benefited from Flourish Africa training or grants are not eligible.
Programme benefits
The initiative offers a combination of financial support and business development opportunities, including:
- Access to grant funding from the ₦1.3 billion pool.
- Business and life skills training.
- Mentorship and capacity-building sessions.
- Networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs.
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How to apply
Interested applicants are required to complete their application online via the official platform:
- Visit the Flourish Africa application portal.
- Sign in or create an account using a valid email address.
- Verify the account and complete the application process.
The organisers emphasised that applicants must follow all steps to ensure a successful submission.
Applications close on April 12, 2026.
FG announces new credit scheme for women
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI), in partnership with the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), has launched a new credit programme that will unlock N10 billion in guaranteed loans for women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.
The initiative, known as GLOW (Guaranteed Loans for Women), is designed to expand women’s access to affordable financing and strengthen their participation in key economic sectors.
BOI Managing Director Dr Olasupo Olusi announced the programme during a signing ceremony in Abuja, where he described the partnership as a deliberate national intervention to remove long-standing barriers faced by women-led businesses.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.