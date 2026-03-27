Folorunso Alakija is offering women entrepreneurs a N1.3 billion grant to support their business

The initiative includes business training, mentorship, and funding for women-led businesses

Eligibility requires applicants to be female entrepreneurs aged 18–50 with businesses operating for at least 12 months

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, SMEs, and market trends.

Apostle Folorunso Alakija Foundation has opened applications for a N1.3 billion grant targeted at supporting female entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative is part of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Programme 2026 (Cohort 5), designed to empower women with funding and capacity-building opportunities.

Alakija offers N1.3 billion grant to support female entrepreneurs Photo: Folorunso Alakija

Source: Instagram

Interested applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements, including business location and operational history.

The programme aims to support women-led businesses through training, mentorship, and financial grants to scale their operations.

The statement reads:

“Flourish Africa is the women empowerment movement founded by Apostle Folorunso Alakija to serve as a catalyst for female empowerment and development.

"Borne out of her passion to see women become truly fulfilled and empowered, the Flourish Africa movement was designed to create a platform for both female millennials and adults alike to have access to information that will help them grow in the areas of their career, business, love, and relationships.

"Our vision is to create a world where empowered women empower other women, while our mission is to provide like-minded, impact-driven women with a platform to collaborate, network, and share knowledge."

The programme details

Organisers stated that the 2026 Cohort 5 programme is open to eligible female entrepreneurs within selected cities.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a female entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 50.

The business must have been in operation for at least 12 months.

The business must be located in Abuja, Lagos, or Port Harcourt.

Applicants who have previously benefited from Flourish Africa training or grants are not eligible.

Programme benefits

The initiative offers a combination of financial support and business development opportunities, including:

Access to grant funding from the ₦1.3 billion pool.

Business and life skills training.

Mentorship and capacity-building sessions.

Networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs.

Flourish Africa programme offers funding and training for women Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How to apply

Interested applicants are required to complete their application online via the official platform:

Visit the Flourish Africa application portal.

Sign in or create an account using a valid email address.

Verify the account and complete the application process.

The organisers emphasised that applicants must follow all steps to ensure a successful submission.

Applications close on April 12, 2026.

To apply, use this link

FG announces new credit scheme for women

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI), in partnership with the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), has launched a new credit programme that will unlock N10 billion in guaranteed loans for women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative, known as GLOW (Guaranteed Loans for Women), is designed to expand women’s access to affordable financing and strengthen their participation in key economic sectors.

BOI Managing Director Dr Olasupo Olusi announced the programme during a signing ceremony in Abuja, where he described the partnership as a deliberate national intervention to remove long-standing barriers faced by women-led businesses.

Source: Legit.ng