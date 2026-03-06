Nigerian youths and youth-focused organizations are invited to apply for the 2026 Youth Leadership Development Fund

The programme offers grants of up to $10,000 to support youth-led initiatives across Nigeria

Selected individuals and organisations will receive mentorship, ecosystem-building support

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Nigerian youths and youth-focused organizations are invited to apply for the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) Youth Leadership Development Fund 2026.

The programme offers grants of up to $50,000 to support youth-led initiatives that strengthen leadership, social inclusion, good governance, and national cohesion.

NYFF grants are open to individuals and organisations driving social change. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Selected individuals and organizations will also receive mentorship, capacity-building, regional ecosystem support, and innovation resources to enhance the impact of their work.

The Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF)

NYFF is a five-year collaborative programme by LEAP Africa, MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Luminate Group, aimed at strengthening youth leadership in Nigeria through outcomes-driven policy engagement and inclusive resourcing.

The programme targets grassroots activists, youth-led organizations, and regional hubs building scalable, impactful projects but facing barriers such as limited access to finance, weak networks, and insufficient support.

The NYFF grant is divided into three categories:

Small Grants ($1,000): Targeted at grassroots youth-focused individuals or organizations with limited access to resources.

Development Grants ($10,000): For youth-led and youth-focused organizations aiming to strengthen inclusion and civic engagement.

Catalyst Grants (up to $50,000): For organizations serving as regional hubs, supporting youth ecosystem building across states.

Thematic areas for proposals include:

Policy and Advocacy: Structured youth engagement in national and subnational public policy, legislative reforms, and issue-based campaigns. Electoral Engagement and Democratic Participation: Strengthening youth participation ahead of the 2027 elections through leadership development, voter education, and post-election accountability initiatives. Accountability and Transparency: Promoting responsible governance, budget tracking, and public service efficiency. Social Inclusion: Projects addressing gender equality, inclusion of People With Disabilities (PWDs), and marginalized groups. National Cohesion, Peace, and Security: Conflict prevention, community peacebuilding, civic-security trust, and violence mediation.

Applicants are encouraged to integrate technology, media, arts, and creative approaches to enhance reach, sustainability, and measurable impact.

Successful applicants have the change to get up to $50,000 funding Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Eligibility criteria:

Individuals: Aged 18–35, with a track record in youth activism, strategic planning, and project management. Must provide two reputable referees and valid identification.

Organizations: Must be formally registered with CAC or relevant state authorities, youth-driven, with a proven track record, SCUML certification, physical office, corporate account, and financial records.

How to apply:

Click the sign-up or log-in button at the top right of the NYFF portal. Complete pre-application questions. Submit a proposal/concept note of up to 3,000 words, including: Section A: Background, challenges, initiatives, and scope of work.

Section B: Monitoring and evaluation framework.

Section C: Project work plan with activities, timeline, and budget. Upload required identification and organizational documents. Provide referees’ information (name, organization, role, phone, email).

Application window:

Opens: February 26, 2026, 12:00 PM

Deadline: March 31, 2026, 11:59 PM

Grant cycle duration: May–December 2026

How to apply for individual applicants while for organisation application use this link.

Nigerians invited to apply for N1m business funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Plus Incubation Hub has launched the Plus Factor Grant Program, a merit-based initiative designed to identify, nurture, and fund promising entrepreneurs with non-dilutive grants, market access support, and innovation resources.

The programme targets idea-stage, early-stage, and growth-stage founders building scalable, market-relevant businesses but facing barriers such as limited access to finance, weak market linkages, and insufficient innovation support.

Source: Legit.ng