Ovaltine plans to establish its first African manufacturing facility in Lagos with a £24 million investment

The factory will create over 100 jobs and enhance Ovaltine’s export capacity in West Africa

UK-Nigeria trade relations strengthen as bilateral trade reaches an all-time high of £8.1 billion annually

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

British beverage brand Ovaltine has unveiled plans to establish its first-ever African manufacturing facility in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria–UK trade relations.

The £24 million investment, announced by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, signals growing confidence in Nigeria as a strategic hub for consumer goods production.

Ovaltine moves to create more jobs in Nigeria with a new factory in Lagos. Credit: David Jones - PA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos plant is expected to create more than 100 direct jobs while strengthening Ovaltine’s distribution and export capacity across West Africa.

It also reflects a broader push by multinational companies to localise production and tap into the region’s expanding consumer market.

Jobs, exports and market expansion

The new facility is positioned to play a dual role: supporting job creation within Nigeria and enhancing Ovaltine’s export footprint across neighbouring countries.

By producing locally, the company can reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency and respond more quickly to regional demand.

According to the UK government, the investment underscores Nigeria’s rising importance as one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

With a large population and increasing urbanisation, the country continues to attract global manufacturers seeking long-term growth opportunities.

A statement from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade highlighted the significance of the move, noting that the Lagos factory would not only create jobs but also strengthen trade ties and economic collaboration between both nations.

Strengthening UK–Nigeria economic ties

The Ovaltine project comes amid deepening economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle described the development as a win-win for both countries, emphasising the mutual benefits of cross-border investments.

He noted that British firms expanding into Nigeria are tapping into a high-growth market, while Nigerian companies are also increasing their presence in the UK, contributing to job creation and economic development on both sides.

This growing partnership is reflected in rising trade volumes, with bilateral trade between the two nations reaching an all-time high of £8.1 billion annually.

Nigerian banks expand footprint in the UK

While UK companies are investing in Nigeria, Nigerian financial institutions are making strategic moves in the UK market.

Zenith Bank recently launched a new branch in Manchester, expected to generate up to 30 jobs and strengthen its international operations.

Other lenders are following suit. Fidelity Bank plans to expand its workforce and inject additional capital into its UK operations by 2026, while FCMB has chosen the UK as the first international destination for its digital cross-border payments platform.

These moves are part of a broader trend that has seen seven Nigerian banks establish operations in the UK, collectively supporting around 1,000 jobs.

A Growing partnership with long-term impact

The planned Ovaltine factory in Lagos highlights a shift toward deeper industrial and commercial collaboration between Nigeria and the UK., according to a report by BusinessDay.

As companies on both sides invest in each other’s markets, the partnership is evolving beyond trade into long-term economic integration.

The Guardian reported that for Nigeria, the investment brings job creation, technology transfer and increased manufacturing capacity. For the UK, it opens access to one of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

President Bola Tinubu secures critical investment from British beverage giant, Ovaltine. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

With more projects like this on the horizon, the Nigeria–UK economic relationship appears set for even stronger growth in the years ahead.

FG moves to establish UK Coventry University campus in Nigeria

Legitt.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s federal government has moved to establish a local campus of Coventry University as part of a broader plan to widen access to internationally recognised degrees and reduce the financial burden of overseas study for Nigerian families.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 18, by the Federal Ministry of Education, which said the proposal is being pursued through a Transnational Education partnership with a United Kingdom institution.

The arrangement is intended to deliver what the ministry described as affordable global education while retaining academic standards comparable to those in Britain, PremiumTimes reported.

Source: Legit.ng