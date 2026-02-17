Germany is facing a labour shortage, and reports indicate that this has created new opportunities for foreign professionals, including Nigerians, who are looking to build careers abroad

The country is described as offering competitive salaries, strong worker protections, and a high quality of life

Experts highlight that sectors such as healthcare, engineering, IT, and logistics are urgently seeking skilled workers to fill vacancies

Economic and job stability in Germany

Unemployment in Germany remains very low, while demand for skilled workers is high. Sectors such as engineering, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy are highlighted as areas where foreign professionals are urgently needed.

Competitive salaries for workers

Germany’s minimum wage is among the highest in Europe. Workers earn around $2,505 (€2,151) gross per month for a 40-hour workweek, making the country attractive for those seeking financial stability.

Worker protection and social benefits

Germany is said to provide strong worker protections, including stable contracts, paid sick leave, paid vacation, and unemployment benefits. Foreign workers are also able to benefit from tax deductions, making the system more inclusive.

High quality of life

Experts point out that Germany offers a safe environment, clean cities, efficient transport networks, and excellent healthcare services. These factors contribute to a high quality of life for residents and newcomers alike.

International environment for foreigners

Germany is home to many international company headquarters, particularly in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.

Reports suggest that this diversity makes it easier for foreigners to integrate into the workforce and society.

Access to continuing education

Germany offers dual training programmes that combine studies with internships. Foreign employees also have access to German language courses and technical training, which support career growth.

Requirements to work in Germany

Foreigners are required to meet certain conditions before working legally in Germany. Experts highlight the following:

• Work permit or visa: Non-EEA citizens must apply for a work visa or job-seeker visa.

• Digital nomad visa: Available for those working remotely for foreign companies.

• Recognition of qualifications: Professions such as medicine and engineering require official recognition of degrees.

• German language skills: Most jobs require at least B1 or B2 level proficiency.

• Health insurance: Mandatory for access to public healthcare.

Tips to start working in Germany

Experts advise newcomers to prepare carefully before relocating. Recommendations include:

• Learning basic German before arrival.

• Securing a temporary address for registration.

• Ensuring internet access from day one.

• Preparing a German-style CV and tailored cover letter.

• Opening a German bank account for salary deposits.

Most in-demand jobs in Germany for foreigners

Germany’s labour shortage is most evident in the following sectors. According to MakeItInGermany, here are the most in-demand jobs:

• Nursing staff: Hospitals and elderly care facilities urgently need nurses and caregivers.

• Technology & IT specialists: Programmers, web developers, and cybersecurity experts are in demand in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.

• Engineers: Automotive and renewable energy industries require civil, mechanical, and electrical engineers.

• Logistics workers: Delivery staff, warehouse employees, and drivers are needed in Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Bremen.

• Hospitality staff: Positions such as waiters, cooks, and hotel staff are widely available, offering quick entry into the job market.

Salaries and cost of living in Germany

The average gross monthly salary, according to the GermanyVisa, is approximately €4,479, one of the highest in Europe. The cost of living in Germany is also high and depends on your city, lifestyle, and sector, so living and working here can be profitable. High-paying jobs are in technology and engineering, while hospitality, tourism, and logistics average $2,330 (€2,000) per month.

Cities like Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, and Frankfurt are the most expensive, with rents starting from $1,050 (€900) for a private apartment or $525 (€450) for a shared room. However, smaller cities such as Leipzig, Dresden, or Erfurt have more affordable options. If sharing accommodation is fine, living in a big city is comfortable, but if your salary is near minimum wage, consider a smaller city.

Where to find job opportunities in Germany

This is one of the most common questions for anyone seeking a job abroad. Here are the main portals, agencies, government programs, and fairs to help you start your search in Germany:

Online job portals : Indeed, StepStone, Jobbörse, or Make it in Germany, where you can filter by sector and city.

Indeed, StepStone, Jobbörse, or Make it in Germany, where you can filter by sector and city. Agencies and headhunters : International agencies such as Randstad, Adecco, or professional recruiters like Michael Page and Hays.

International agencies such as Randstad, Adecco, or professional recruiters like Michael Page and Hays. Social media: LinkedIn is a professional network where you can find jobs, especially in digital marketing.

Government programs : GECCO offers vacancies in healthcare, IT, or engineering. The European EURES portal also supports labour mobility for EU citizens.

GECCO offers vacancies in healthcare, IT, or engineering. The European EURES portal also supports labour mobility for EU citizens. Job fairs: Networking at events such as Connecticum in Berlin or Jobmesse Deutschland, a travelling fair, is a great way to meet professionals and find new opportunities.

