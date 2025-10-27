The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced different empowerment opportunities for Nigerian youths

The empowerment opportunities ranged from training on contemporary technologies to pitching business ideas

At the same time, the opportunities can earn successful applicants from N150,000 to N20 million in funds

President Bola Tinubu's administration has shown commitment in different ways to empower Nigerian youths. No less than three programmes were unveiled under the federal government scheme, which come with some cash for the applicants.

The federal government has released the openings and asked Nigerians to start applying for them. The development has cash rewards for anyone shortlisted for the programme.

Below are three major programmes that the federal government asked Nigerians to apply for:

FG to disburse $2.5bn YEIDEP fund

Hope is rising again for millions of Nigerian youths as the Federal Government has announced a new date to begin the disbursement of the much-anticipated $2.5 billion Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) fund.

YEIDEP announced that its registration portal will reopen on Monday, October 27, 2025, for Batch B applicants. This move offers fresh opportunities for Nigerian youths who missed the first phase to apply and benefit from the life-changing economic empowerment programme.

According to a report by BusinessDay, Iyere reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth inclusion, noting that every registered member would eventually receive their entitled support.

The $2.5 billion YEIDEP fund represents one of the largest youth-targeted interventions in Nigeria’s history. It is designed to empower young entrepreneurs, support innovation, and curb youth radicalisation through meaningful economic participation.

FG’s 12-month internship that pays N150,000

Fresh updates have emerged regarding the Federal Government’s 12-month internship programme under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), which offers a monthly stipend of N150,000 to successful applicants.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a key partner in the initiative, addressed growing concerns over registration difficulties in a Facebook post dated October 24.

The NJFP, designed to tackle youth unemployment by placing graduates in paid internships across various sectors, has recently faced a wave of complaints from applicants struggling to complete their registration due to verification email issues.

FG announces N20m funds for 2025 SMEDAN

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has announced the launch of the 2025 SMEDAN Pitch Competition. The competition will award N20 million in grants to five outstanding entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrate innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

Legit.ng reports that the pitch competition forms part of this year’s National MSME Conference, which aims to promote innovation and enterprise development among Nigerian youths and business owners.

The initiative offers a platform for small business owners to showcase their ideas before a national audience of investors, innovators, and policymakers. Ten finalists will be selected and treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to Lagos state, where they will pitch their business ideas live for a chance to win from the N20 million grant pool.

Tinubu's aide releases fresh opportunity

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on youth initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Titilope Gbadamosi, has announced skill opportunities for Oyo state residents only.

According to the presidential aide, the programme is for motorcycle and tricycle repairers who are willing to upgrade their skills and be certified.

The announcement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who are asking when such an opportunity would be extended to other states.

