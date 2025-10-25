The federal government, in partnership with the EU and UNDP, provided a link to guide applicants through the NJFP 2.0 application process

As the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0 opens its application portal, the federal government, in partnership with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has provided a direct link to help applicants navigate the process smoothly.

Live support and FAQ session scheduled

In a bid to ensure a seamless application experience, the NJFP team has announced a virtual live support and FAQ session scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at 4:00 p.m. (WAT).

According to the organisers, the session will “walk prospective fellows through the official NJFP application portal, covering documentation, eligibility and submission tips.”

Interested applicants can register through the official link: https://bit.ly/4hp4GMI.

Helping applicants apply smart

The NJFP team stated that the event is designed to address common challenges faced by applicants and to provide clarity in real time.

“Still have questions about applying for NJFP 2.0? We’ve got you,” the organisers said in a statement shared on social media.

“Join us for a virtual walk-through of the application portal with real-time support from the NJFP team. Ask questions. Get clarity. Apply smart.”

NJFP: What to expect from the session

Participants will receive guidance on:

How to complete their application accurately

Required documentation and eligibility criteria

Submission deadlines and troubleshooting tips

This initiative underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to empowering young Nigerians through mentorship and paid work placement opportunities across various sectors.

A partnership for youth empowerment

Launched in partnership with the EU and UNDP, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme aims to connect talented graduates with organisations that can help them gain practical experience while earning a living wage.

The programme remains one of Nigeria’s flagship youth empowerment projects, focused on building future leaders who can drive innovation and growth across the country.

