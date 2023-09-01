The regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria has withdrawn the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) of Xejet Air over fake insurance

The development follows earlier threat by the regulator to ground any aircraft without valid insurance coverage

Findings also show that the airline only has one aircraft in its fleet

The Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) of Xejet Air has been withdrawn by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) due to the airline's presentation of a false insurance policy.

According to a source close to the agency, the apex regulatory took fast action after learning that the charter flight operator was using a false insurance policy to conduct business.

Regulator reacts

Source revealed to Leadership that the regulatory authority was furious over the revelation and vowed to maintain the sub-sector's sanity going forward.

Headquartered in Lagos, Xejet claims that it prides itself on being a Business Class only airline. meanwhile, according to findings, it only has one aircraft in its fleet, an Embraer ERJ-145 with the registration number: 5N-BZM.

According to the airline's website, it strives to be the premium traveler's preferred airline.

It stated:

Xejet wants customers to experience the benefit of a private jet with personalised service within the comfort and safety of a commercial airline.

Furthermore, it stated that there are plans to update existing Boeing B737 with just Business class seats. It stated that the main objective is to offer tourists a worthwhile experience at a reasonable cost.

Just recently, the regulatory authority threatened to ground any aircraft used by any local airline without valid insurance coverage. Now, that threat has been fulfilled.

Legit.ng had reported that the regulator in a directive said any aircraft operated by any local airlines without a valid insurance policy would be grounded.

This is contained in a directive issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu, to all airlines and other aviation service providers on August 11, 2023, referencing NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369.

According to the directive, failure to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 will result in immediate sanctions.

This is coming after NCAA has released an informative notice on All Operator's Letter (AOL), notifying airline operators about fuel contamination occurrences within the aviation sector.

Expert recommends sanction

Speaking on the development, an insurance expert regarded the action of the NCAA as the right step.

Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, a management consultant with a specialization in Strategy and Insurance noted that from an insurance perspective, it will be great to see the insurance industry regulator, NAICOM taking further action against the airline if the law permits, to serve as a deterrent to others who choose to use fake insurance certificates to obtain regulatory approvals.

He said:

"NCAA and NAICOM should probably go beyond this and inspect the documents of those operating to validate or verify them.

"You will recall that we have had the case of a crashed airplane in this country that had unpaid premium for its insurance coverage. It is totally unacceptable.

"Incomplete Documentation:" NCAA Reveals Why Nigeria Air Cannot Fly

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has rejected an application by Nigeria Air to proceed to the second phase of obtaining its Air Operators Certificate (AOC), Legit.ng earlier reported.

TheCable reports that according to the letter dated June 2, 2023, the aviation regulator said due to the unavailability of a proper application form and other required documents, the approval process cannot move to the second phase.

"The authority is in receipt of your letter dated May 25, 2023, on the above subject matter," NCAA said.

